Al Wasl eye more glory as new UAE Pro League season begins

Members of Al Wasl club during a training session. — X

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 6:43 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 7:07 PM

Al Wasl enter the 2024-2025 UAE Pro League season with a historic challenge ahead. After securing their first league title in the professional era and their eighth league championship overall last season, the team are now aiming to replicate the remarkable achievement of Al Ain.

The new season, set to kick off this Friday, brings with it the weight of expectations.

Al Wasl are determined to match the record set by Al Ain, who clinched back-to-back championships in the 2011-2012 and 2012-2013 seasons.

Success in this campaign would add another title to their history and place them in the same revered category as their rivals.

Last season, Al Wasl completed a grand double by winning the league title after their emphatic 4-0 win over Al Nasr in the President’s Cup final at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.

Al Wasl begin the new season with an away game against Kalba on Friday, followed by a home match against Dibba Al Hisn at Zabeel Stadium on August 29.