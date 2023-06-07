Al Ittihad set to sign Kante on two-year deal, says Saudi state media

Ryan Moore salutes trainer Aidan O'Brien's wizardry as he wins a record-extending ninth English Derby
Auguste Rodin buries the ghosts of his Guineas flop to win Britain's most famous horse race as Dubai hopefuls disappoint
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante will sign for Saudi Arabia champion Al-Ittihad on a two-year deal, Al Ekhbariya TV said on Wednesday.
Al Ekhbariya added the contract with the 32-year-old, who won the 2018 World Cup with France, has an option to be extended for another year.
If the deal is completed as expected, Kante will line up alongside compatriot Karim Benzema who signed a three-year contract with the Saudi side on Tuesday.
The Saudi Pro League continues to attract high-profile players since Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in December for more than $220 million per year.
Other big names Saudi clubs will target in the coming months include Sergio Busquets, Angel Di Maria, Jordi Alba and Sergio Ramos, according to local media.
A source close to Argentina captain Lionel Messi last month told Reuters that he had received a formal offer to join Al-Hilal. However, the 35-year-old World Cup winner looks set to join Inter Miami in the United States.
Kante's deal is worth 100 million euros ($107 millions) over two years, Saudi media said.
The France international has been a mainstay at Stamford Bridge, making more than 260 appearances and winning the Champions League, Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup during his seven years at the club.
Kante's last season was plagued by injuries, however, as he missed the majority of the campaign. Chelsea struggled without him to finish 12th in the Premier League standings.
Auguste Rodin buries the ghosts of his Guineas flop to win Britain's most famous horse race as Dubai hopefuls disappoint
Kenyan clocked 3:49.11 secs to eclipse previous mark of 3:50.07 set by Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba in Monaco in 2015
Tennis ace says she first met Arthur Borges during a walk to Central Park in New York
Military Order represents Godolphin's Charlie Appleby while Charlie Johnston saddles Dubai Mile for Emirati businessman Ahmed Al Shaikh
Pegula's defeat means that four of the top 10 women's seeds have already been knocked out of Roland Garros
Man City will be hoping to complete the second part of its incredible bid to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in a single season
Manchester City and Manchester United will lock horns in the match on Saturday at the fabled Wembley Stadium
The 41-year-old Aston Martin driver claimed his 32nd victory in Montmeló a full decade ago back in May 2013 with Ferrari