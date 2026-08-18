Al Ain to face holders Al-Ahli in Asian Champions League

Back-to-back champions Al-Ahli from Saudi Arabia will take on 2024 winners Al Ain of the UAE in the league phase of the Asian Champions League Elite after the draw for the expanded competition was conducted in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

Al-Ahli, now coached by Marino Pusic after Matthias Jaissle left to join Newcastle United, will also play Qatari trio Al-Sadd, Al-Shamal and Al-Gharafa as well as UAE sides Shabab Al-Ahli and Al-Wasl plus Uzbekistan's Neftchi and Pakhtakor.

The league phase has been increased from 24 to 32 teams with the opening round to commence on September 14 and finish on February 17.

Japan's Kashima Antlers, the last team from east Asia playing in the current edition to have won the title, will face twice winners Jeonbuk Motors from South Korea as well as Thai sides Buriram United, Port FC and Ratchaburi FC.

The J-League side will also take on tournament debutants Cong An Ha Noi from Vietnam, Daejeon Citizen and Pohang Steelers from South Korea, and Australian champions Newcastle Jets.

Clubs in the west and east of the continent are divided into separate groups of 16 teams for the league phase, with the top eight finishers on each side advancing to the knockout rounds.

Those last 16 matches will also be held on a regional basis with the four victorious teams from the two sides of the confederation advancing to the centralised finals, which will be played for the third year in a row in Saudi Arabia.

The finals phase, featuring the quarterfinals, semifinals and final, will kick off on April 23 and run until May 1.