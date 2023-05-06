UAE

AC Milan beats Lazio ahead of Champions League date with Inter

Milan overtook Inter to retake fourth place in the table

AC Milan's Algerian defender Ismael Bennacer celebrates his goal. — AFP
By AFP

Published: Sat 6 May 2023, 7:48 PM

AC Milan forced its way back into the Serie A top four with a 2-0 victory over second-place Lazio on Saturday in a timely boost ahead of their Champions League semifinal clash with city rivals Inter next week.

Ismael Bennacer pounced on a loose ball in the Lazio area and thrashed his shot home to give the host the lead in the 17th minute.

After 29 minutes, wingback Theo Hernandez collected a roll-out from goalkeeper Mike Maignan on the edge of the Milan box.

After shrugging off an early challenge the Frenchman ran unhindered deep into the Lazio half before thumping a dipping 30-metre shot past Ivan Provedel.

Lazio did not manage a shot on target, although Toma Basic scuffed a close-range chance in the dying seconds.

Milan overtook Inter to retake fourth place in the table.

The two Milan clubs meet in the first leg of a Champions League semifinal on Wednesday.

Lazio stayed second behind newly-crowned champions Napoli but could drop to third if Juventus win away to Atalanta on Sunday.

