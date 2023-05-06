AC Milan beats Lazio ahead of Champions League date with Inter

AC Milan forced its way back into the Serie A top four with a 2-0 victory over second-place Lazio on Saturday in a timely boost ahead of their Champions League semifinal clash with city rivals Inter next week.

Ismael Bennacer pounced on a loose ball in the Lazio area and thrashed his shot home to give the host the lead in the 17th minute.

After 29 minutes, wingback Theo Hernandez collected a roll-out from goalkeeper Mike Maignan on the edge of the Milan box.

After shrugging off an early challenge the Frenchman ran unhindered deep into the Lazio half before thumping a dipping 30-metre shot past Ivan Provedel.

Lazio did not manage a shot on target, although Toma Basic scuffed a close-range chance in the dying seconds.

Milan overtook Inter to retake fourth place in the table.

The two Milan clubs meet in the first leg of a Champions League semifinal on Wednesday.

Lazio stayed second behind newly-crowned champions Napoli but could drop to third if Juventus win away to Atalanta on Sunday.

