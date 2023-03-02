35 gold iPhones: Lionel Messi's special gift for World Cup-winning Argentina team

Fontaine achieved the record of 13 goals in the 1958 finals in Sweden where France reached the semifinals for the first time in their history, losing to Pele's Brazil
Lionel Messi is not simply a man with a golden first touch in football.
The football legend also proved he has a heart of gold by splashing out £175,000 on 35 gold iPhones for his Argentina teammates and coaching staff, according to a report on The Sun.
Messi, 35, finally ended his long wait for the World Cup trophy by guiding Argentina to their first title on the world stage since 1986.
The former Barcelona star was named Player of the Tournament in Qatar after he scored seven goals in the tournament, including two in the final against France.
Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after the dramatic final ended in a 3-3 draw.
But the South American giants could not have won it with Messi's contribution alone.
Messi was, of course, their biggest inspiration on the field, providing moments of magic in crunch moments.
But goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who made several stunning saves in the tournament, youngsters like Enzo Fernandez, Julian Alvarez, Angel di Maria, Alexis Mac Allister and Rodrigo de Paul also played key roles in Argentina's victory.
Perhaps, those gold iPhones were Messi's way of thanking all members of the team for helping him fulfil his dream of leading Argentina to World Cup glory.
Each of the 35 special iPhones bears the the Argentinian football team's logo, player’s name and the shirt number.
“Lionel wanted to do something special and blingy to celebrate his proudest moment," The Sun quoted a source as saying.
“He got in touch with entrepreneur Ben Lyons and they came up with the design together."
