200 premium tickets available for star-studded Globe Soccer Dubai Awards

Cristriano Ronaldo receives the Best Middle East Player Award at the 2023 Globe Soccer Awards on January 19, 2024. — AFP file

For the first time in its history, the Beyond Globe Soccer Dubai Awards is opening its doors to the public, with 200 exclusive premium tickets offering fans the incredible opportunity to attend the prestigious event at Atlantis, The Palm on December 27 alongside the biggest names in the football industry.

Now in its 15th edition, the glitzy annual awards ceremony has attracted the presence of world-renowned stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and many more.

Two ticket packages are available to purchase, with 150 Platinum Tickets and 50 Winners Circle Tickets up for grabs, with 10% of the proceeds going to the UAE-based Al Jalila Foundation.

Platinum ticket holders will have access to the main live ceremony, including the Food for Champions Gala Dinner. Meanwhile, the Winners Circle Ticket holders will have a truly spectacular red-carpet experience as they mingle among the stars on the night.

With tickets to the awards ceremony expected to be in high demand, interested parties are encouraged to purchase directly from Platinumlist.

As in previous years, the 2024 awards ceremony will be held alongside the 19th Dubai International Sports Conference, organised by Dubai Sports Council. Both events underline Dubai’s status as a hub for global sports innovation and thought leadership.

The Globe Soccer Dubai Awards has already captured global attention, with over 100 million votes cast by fans from more than 200 countries and territories, eclipsing the previous record of 70 million. Additionally, the Globe Soccer mobile app has surpassed a record two million downloads, underlining the event's global appeal. Public voting, which closed on December 10, has helped decide the finalists in several categories along with the input of Globe Soccer’s Official Jury, including Best Men’s Player, Best Men’s Club, Emerging Player and Best Coach. Among the frontrunners for Best Men’s Player are Erling Haaland, Rodri, Vinícius Júnior, Ronaldo, Messi, and Mbappe, while Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich are competing for the highly coveted Best Men’s Club. Rising stars Lamine Yamal and Cole Palmer headline the Emerging Player category, with Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti among the shortlisted names vying for Best Coach.