Football: Drake's logo to replace Spotify on FC Barcelona's El Clasico jersey

Barcelona will sport the owl logo of Drake's OVO Sound label on their jerseys instead of main sponsors Spotify when they take on Real Madrid on Sunday, to mark the Canadian rapper surpassing 50 billion streams on the music platform.
Barcelona, who were one of the last major clubs without a shirt sponsor, said that the move was part of their efforts to bring football and music together.
The four-time Grammy award winner posted an image of the limited-edition jersey on Instagram to his more than 120 million followers.
Barca lead LaLiga ahead of Real Madrid on goal difference.
Bayern have now gone 31 group matches in the competition without defeat, passing the mark set by Real Madrid
Los Blancos, the reigning champions and record 14-time European Cup winners, have lifted the trophy five times in the last nine years
Former NWSL players Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim came forward with allegations of harassment and sexual coercion involving former coach Paul Riley
The Manchester City striker has the scoring power of those two greats at their height
Hat tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden earned City a crushing 6-3 victory over United
Haaland has 17 goals in 10 games in all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side, including trebles against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest
PSG have a two-point lead over Marseille who defeated Angers 3-0 on Friday