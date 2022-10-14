Foden signs five-year deal at Man City

India defeat Thailand to set up a final date with Sri Lanka who pulled off a thrilling one-run win over Pakistan
Phil Foden is eying more success at Manchester City after extending his contract with the Premier League champions until 2027 on Friday.
The 22-year-old has already won nine major trophies since coming through the City academy.
Foden has scored 52 goals in 182 games since being handed his debut by Pep Guardiola in 2017.
Seven of those goals have come in a bright start to this season, including a hat-trick in City's recent 6-3 thrashing of Manchester United.
"It's hard to put into words how happy I am to have signed this contract," said Foden. "It's a dream come true.
"I've improved a lot in recent years and so much of that is down to Pep and his staff, who guide me every single day on the training field.
"Working with them gives me the best chance of improving even more and becoming the best player I can be.
"With the squad we have here, I feel I can keep learning and winning trophies. Those are the two most important things to me."
City's director of football Txiki Begiristain believes the midfielder can become one of the best players in the world should he continue to progress as he has in recent seasons.
"We are all so proud of Phil and what he has achieved already - but we know there is so much more to come," said Begiristain.
"His natural talent and ability are obvious, but his hard work, professionalism and dedication make him really special.
"We feel he can progress further and become even better. By signing this contract, he now has stability and can focus absolutely everything on becoming one of the best players in the world."
India defeat Thailand to set up a final date with Sri Lanka who pulled off a thrilling one-run win over Pakistan
Former Indian cricketer and member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team Roger Binny is likely to replace Ganguly
It is likely to begin as a five-team tournament with BCCI's proposal plan consisting of 22 matches with each squad featuring 18 players, with a maximum of six overseas players
Pakistan face hosts New Zealand in Friday's final, while Bangladesh finish on four straight defeats in the tri-series, a warm-up event ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia
He was charged by a Delhi court on Wednesday, more than a year after he was arrested over the death of junior grappler Sagar Dhankar
The Egyptian star came off the bench and wasted no time in scoring a six-minute treble, breaking Bafetimbi Gomis' record from 2011
The Challenge Jiu-Jitsu Championship is one of most significant events as it helps discover and promote young athletes