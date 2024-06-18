Fleetwood, Oleson and Meronk lead Dubai-based golfer’s quest for glory at 2024 Paris Olympics

Dubai resident Tommy Fleetwood qualifies to represent Great Britain in the Olympics in France. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 7:32 PM

Six Dubai-based golfers are among an elite field of 60 golfers from 32 countries who will compete in the Men’s Competition of the 2024 Olympics.

The 72-hole individual strokeplay event will be held at Le Golf National’s Albatros course from August 1-14, 2024. The famous course hosted the 2018 Ryder Cup as well as the DP World Tour’s Open de France 28 times.

The other Dubai-based players participating include Thorbjorn Oleson (Den), Gagunjeet Bhullar (India), Guido Migliozzi (Italy) and Adrian Meronk (Poland).

Scottie Scheffler, who won the 2022 Masters and 2023 PLAYERS Championship, leads the men’s Olympic rankings. A PGA TOUR rookie in 2020, Scheffler will be making his Olympic debut.

The US Open was the final qualifier for Olympic Golf Ranking (OGR) points.

The lowest ranked player in the field is Fabrizio Zanotti representing Paraguay at 343 of the OGR.

Golf made a return to the Olympic program in 2016 after an absence of 112 years. The coveted gold, silver and bronze medals awarded in France will be just the fifth set for the men and the fourth for the women.

The full field of players heading to Paris:

USA

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa.

Ireland

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.

Sweden

Ludvig Aberg and Alex Noren.

Norway

Viktor Hovland and Kris Ventura.

Spain

Jon Rahm and David Puig.

Japan

Hideki Matsuyama and Keita Nakajima.

Great Britain

Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick.

France

Matthieu Pavon and Victor Perez.

Austria

Sepp Straka.

Australia

Jason Day and Min Woo Lee.

South Korea

Tom Kim and Byeong Hun An.

Canada

Nick Taylor and Corey Conners.

South Africa

Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Erik van Rooyen.

Germany

Stephan Jaeger and Matti Schmid.

Denmark

Nicolai Hojgaard and Thorbjorn Olesen.

Belgium

Thomas Detry and Adrien Dumont de Chassart.

Argentina

Emiliano Grillo and Alejandro Tosti.

New Zealand

Ryan Fox and Daniel Hillier.

Poland

Adrian Meronk. Chile Joaquin Niemann and Cristobel Del Solar. Finland Sami Valimaki. Chinese Taipei Kevin Yu and C.T. Pan. Netherlands Joost Luiten and Darius van Driel. China Carl Yuan and Marty Dou Zecheng. Colombia Camilo Villegas and Nico Echevarria. Italy Matteo Manassero and Guido Migliozzi. India Subshankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar. Puerto Rico Rafael Campos. Mexico Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer. Thailand Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Phachara Khongwatmai. Malaysia Gavin Green. Paraguay

Fabrizio Zanotti.