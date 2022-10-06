First ODI: Samson's knock goes in vain against South Africa

The batsman made an unbeaten 86 but India fell short by nine runs

India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the first ODI. — AFP

By AFP Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 9:34 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 9:37 PM

Sanju Samson's unbeaten knock went in vain as India went down to South Africa by a narrow margin of nine runs in a rain-reduced opening One-Day International on Thursday.

Chasing a target of 250 runs, India finished up agonisingly short — at 240-8 — after Samson's swashbuckling unbeaten 86 from 63 deliveries that was studded with nine boundaries and three sixes. Shreyas Iyer made 50 from 37 balls with eight fours.

Earlier, powerful half-centuries from Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller steered South Africa to 249-4.

Klaasen (74) and the left-handed Miller (75) put on an unbeaten stand of 139 runs after the tourists lost their top four in the 40-overs-a-side ODI in Lucknow at the start of the three-match series.

The pair rebuilt the innings at a venue that witnessed a lot of rain for two days before play started Thursday afternoon and took the attack to the opposition.

Miller, who amassed 125 runs including a century in the three-match Twenty20 series which South Africa lost 2-1, reached his 18th ODI fifty.

Klaasen followed his partner to a fifty in the same over and the two changed gears with some luck from the fielders as Mohammed Siraj dropped Klaasen on 64.

South Africa started steadily after being put into bat first but Shardul Thakur struck first to send Janneman Malan caught out at mid-wicket for 22.

Thakur struck again to send back skipper Temba Bavuma for eight as the batsman's dry run of form continued after scores of 0, 0 and three in the Twenty20 series, which the tourists lost by 2-1.

The Proteas slipped further to 71-3 in the next over when Kuldeep Yadav bowled Aiden Markram out for nought with his left-arm wrist spin but Quinton de Kock stood firm.

The left-handed De Kock battled tough conditions due to moisture on the pitch at the start but slowed down in the middle overs and finally fell to debutant leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. He made 48.

India are fielding a second-string team after their Twenty20 side, led by Rohit Sharma, left for the World Cup in Australia which begins later this month.

The hosts handed ODI debuts to Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi.

Brief scores:

South Africa beat India by 9 runs.

South Africa: 249-4 in 40 overs (Quinton de Kock 48, Heinrich Klaasen 74 not out, David Miller 75 not out; Shardul Thakur 2-35, Kuldeep Yadav 1-39)

India: 240-8 in 40 overs (Sanju Samson 86 not out, Shreyas Iyer 50, Shardul Thakur 33, Lungi Ngidi 3-52, Kagiso Rabada 2-36)