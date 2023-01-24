First ever Women's UAE Tour to conclude atop Jebel Hafeet

The route of the UAE Tour Women will total 468 km and will see riders take on the UAE’s unique and varied terrain, passing significant landmarks

The unveiling of the Women's UAE Tour route and jerseys on Tuesday. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Tue 24 Jan 2023, 6:18 PM

The first ever UAE Tour Women will conclude atop the magnificent Jebel Hafeet, race organisers revealed on Tuesday.

The official route, jerseys and sponsors for the Tour was announced and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the race organisers, confirmed that the race will start in Dubai and finish in Abu Dhabi.

As the first-ever UCI Women’s WorldTour race in the Middle East, the route of the UAE Tour Women will total 468 km and will see riders take on the UAE’s unique and varied terrain, passing significant landmarks.

Running from February 9 to 12, the four stages present several challenges for the riders, with three for the sprinters, and a stage finish suited to the climbers. The race concludes atop of the Jebel Hafeet, the same climb featured in the Men’s race (averaging 8-9% gradients). It is here where Tadej Pogacar has previously won the stage of the last three editions of the UAE Tour.

“Since its outset, the UAE Tour has provided a great opportunity to showcase our country’s landmarks and varied territories to the world. It has also allowed us to showcase how the popularity of cycling has grown significantly within the region," Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said.

"Today (Tuesday), we are excited to announce the routes and jerseys of the first-ever UAE Tour Women WorldTour race. We welcome the world’s best female riders to the region and introduce another world class cycling event to the WorldTour calendar. Showcasing the steps we have taken to promote professional women’s cycling in the region, this latest race represents a major milestone for the country’s development in the sport,” he added.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio D’Amico, Chief Operating Officer RCS Sports and Events and UAE Tour Director said: “We are proud to work with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and bring the UAE Tour Women to the region. The goal is to make this race one of the greatest and most important races of the UCI Women’s WorldTour calendar. We truly believe it will bring the same level or excitement as the men’s race and bring new audiences to the sport. The race is a hugely important addition to the racing calendar, and provides a unique opportunity to showcase the development of women’s cycling within the country and the whole continent.”

STAGES:

Stage 1: Port Rashid – Dubai Harbour (109km)

A stage in Dubai. Departing from Port Rashid and crossing the city, the route touches classic locations of the UAE Tour such as Ras al Khor, Meydan Racecourse, Umm Suqeim and Dubai Sports City to reach the base of Palm Jumeirah, and the arrival in Dubai Harbour. The entire route runs along very wide, straight and well paved roads, interspersed with large roundabouts.

Last kms

Ending on a wide avenue, with the arrival to the finish line on asphalt.

Stage 2: Al Dhafra Castle - Al Mirfa (133km)

The stage of the desert. Stage 2 starts from Al Dhafra Castle in the desert, and reaches Madinat Zayed along wide and straight roads. After the city it crosses the desert again for over 60 km towards the coast, heading directly towards Al Mirfa.

Last kms

Final section is on a wide road, perfect pavement and only one bend on a roundabout, before the final straight. The finish line is on asphalt 8m wide.

Stage 3: Hazza bin Zayed Stadium – Jebel Hafeet (107km)

The classic mountain stage of the UAE Tour. In the first part, the route winds through Al Ain, where many of the symbolic places are visited (including Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, UAE University). It then makes a passage through the desert, along the Truck Road E30 and returns to Al Ain for the classic passage of Green Mubazzarah. Here the final climb of Jebel Hafeet begins, where its final 10 km will be the judge of the race.

Last kms

The final climb winds through wide-ranging hairpin bends on a 3-lane roadway. Gradients mainly around 8-9% with a peak of 11% at 3 km from the finish. Very short descent in the last km before a final ramp upwards. The finish straight is on asphalt.

Stage 4: Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy - Abu Dhabi Breakwater (119km)

A stage around the city of Abu Dhabi. Departure is from the Sports Academy where the first part of the route heads northward to Khalifa City and then to the industrial area of Khalifa Port. It then converges on Yas Marina to go to Saadiyat Island, touching the Louvre Abu Dhabi and Corniche, until arriving at Abu Dhabi Breakwater for a sprint finish.

Last kms

Last 5 km is on a wide road with large semi-curves that lead to the finish line on asphalt.

JERSEYS:

Red Jersey

General Classification: worn daily, starting from Stage 2, by the leader of the General Classification by time.

Green Jersey

Points Classification: worn daily, starting from Stage 2, by the fastest sprinter, who has obtained the best positions in each stage and intermediate sprints.

White Jersey

Young Rider Classification: worn daily, starting from Stage 2, by the best young rider (U25) in the overall classification by time.

Black Jersey

Intermediate Sprint Classification: worn daily, starting from Stage 2, by the rider who has gained more Intermediate Sprint Points than any other rider.