First Conquest the highlight of Appleby's treble at Meydan

First Conquest on way to victory at Meydan. — X

It has been proved time and again that wide draws are no barrier to success at Meydan and that was the case again when First Conquest overcame stall 15 in the Lord North Handicap — the feature race on Friday’s Carnival card.

Charlie Appleby’s Dubawi gelding had won two of his four starts prior to this Dubai debut, when he was stretching out to 1800metres for the first time. That too proved no problem, as jockey Mickael Barzalona was able to bide his time after a slow start and overcome some trouble in running 400metres out.

At the 200metre marker, he said 'go' and got a big response. First Conquest stormed clear and beat See Hector, who finished well on his UAE debut, by four lengths. Favourite Arabian Light was a further four lengths back in third.

It was a first win of the Carnival for Barzalona, who is riding as a freelance this season.

“My horse broke OK but wasn’t fast enough to get up with the pace, so we took our time and the rhythm was OK,” said the Dubai World Cup-winning rider. “He was very good once he got a clear run.

“He’s still an immature horse, but he did everything well today.”

First Conquest’s win was the highlight of a treble for Appleby, who earlier took the second race, the National Industrial Park Handicap, over 1400metres on turf, with Creative Story.

Ridden by William Buick, the four-year-old broke his maiden in good style here, travelling prominently and hitting the front 100metres out, beating The Camden Colt by a length and a half.

Buick celebrated a double when Symbol Of Honour took the Al Wasl Stakes, for three-year-olds over 1200metres on turf.

The Havana Grey gelding had to work hard for the win, however, engaging in a battle for the last 200metres with the George Scott-trained West Acre who fought hard under Dylan McMonagle but eventually succumbed by a head.

British trainer Jamie Osborne’s good Carnival continued when his Heart Of Honor remained unbeaten with a second smooth success in the opening Dubai Maritime City contest for three-year-old non-winners of two.

Ridden again by Adrie De Vries, the son of Honor A.P. had two horses to pass in the final furlong but made light work of it, cruising past Royal Favour for a two a half-length success.

Heart of Honor is likely to be seen next in the G3 UAE 2000 Guineas on Fashion Friday, January 24.

There was a second international success on the eight-race card when the Spanish-trained Thundering took the closing JAFZA One Handicap, over 2410metres on turf. The six-year-old was making his first start for trainer Guillermo Arizkorreta, who earlier this week celebrated his 1000th winner in Spain. It was a win which for a long time looked destined for Godolphin; Richie Mullen and Kalidasa having opened a commanding lead on the rest of the pack. However, Thundering and jockey Vaclav Janacek had him in his sights turning in, getting there with almost a length and a half to spare. Trainer Ismail Mohammed had only had one winner this season prior to Friday but he was able to celebrate as both owner and trainer when Barq Al Emarat took the Dubai Auto Zone Handicap, over 1200metres on dirt. The son of Mehmas was second behind Welcome Dream last time out and got the job done this time under jockey Sandro Paiva, chasing down Smart System with 2000metres left to run and powering clear for a three and a half-length win. There could be a new sprinting star among the local ranks, after Tawalla bolted up in race seven, the JAFZA Logistics Park Handicap, over 1000metres on turf. The Michael Costa trainee was running for the third time at Meydan and relished the switch back to turf and drop in trip, travelling well up with the pace under Ben Coen and charging home by two and three-quarter lengths from Al Muzn, with Thunder Of Niagara third. The most dramatic winner of the night was probably Violent Justice, who earned jockey Sam Hitchcott plenty of fans with a late burst to win the JAFZA Handicap, over 2000metres on dirt. The race contained UAE 2000 Guineas winner Mendelssohn Bay, but he was struggling in behind while Local Dynasty set sale for home, looking to have the race won. He had reckoned without Hitchcott, however, who galvanised Doug Watson’s Violent Justice to an unlikely first Meydan win, getting there right on the line for a half-length success.