Finland's Team Ruuska and Matias Honkala lead Etihad Ajman Golf Championship

Matias Honkala leads the professional division with a stellar round of 67. - Photo Instagram

Team Ruuska and Matias Honkala (both from Finland) have taken the lead in their respective divisions after the first round of the inaugural 36-hole Etihad Ajman Golf Championship at Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club, Ajman, UAE.

This unique event features 30 local Emirates PGA professionals and 90 amateur golfers in teams of four.

Team Event Highlights

The leading team, led by professional Lauri Ruuska (FIN) and amateurs Mark Holmans (handicap 4), Antony Broklebank (18), and Lisa Broklebank (22), posted an impressive 105 Stableford points, giving them a two-point advantage over Team Busher (UK) and Team Moon (Canada), who are tied for second with 103 points each.

The full field taking their Team photo prior to the shotgun start at Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club. - Supplied photo

The format sees professionals playing their own ball, while amateurs compete in a "Scramble Drive" team format, with a mix of male and female players adding to the event's inclusive spirit.

Pro Individual Highlights

Matias Honkala leads the professional division with a stellar round of 67, while Canada's J. Moon, Finland's L. Ruuska, and the UK's C. Steel are tied for second with scores of 70.

Event Goals and Organization

Organized by the Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) and sponsored by Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), the championship aims to solidify Ajman's reputation as a growing sports hub and premier tourism destination.

Kieren Pratt, Emirates PGA officer, said: , ‘We have had an excellent day one in this inaugural Emirates PGA event. It is great to see the clubhouse finished and we are proud that this event is one of the first to be hosted at the newly branded Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club in Ajman."

Sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), the event combines competitiveness with inclusivity, fostering connections through golf.

What’s Next:

The second and final round will commence with a shotgun start at 12:30 PM.

Team Event:

Team Ruuska (FIN): 105

Team Busher (UK): 103

Team Moon (CAN): 103