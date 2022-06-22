Final bill for Tokyo 2020 Olympics comes in at $10.4 billion

Russian and Belarusian players are banned from competing at Wimbledon, which starts on June 27, but the United States Tennis Association allowed them to play under a neutral flag at the hardcourt major in New York
Sports3 days ago
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, held in 2021 after being postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, cost 1.42 trillion yen ($10.4 billion), nearly double the figure quoted in the city’s bid for the Games, according to a final budget report.
The Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee held its last meeting late Tuesday and is due to disband at the end of the month.
Tokyo won the Olympics in 2013, offering a “safe pair of hands” and with a substantial amount of money already in the bank.
However, costs swelled leading up to the Games, including the rebuilding of the New National Stadium, used for the opening and closing ceremonies as well as track and field events.
Costs also surged in connection with postponing the Games by a year and for measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus when the Games were finally held, without spectators, in 2021.
“In the face of unprecedented difficulties, all the parties concerned worked together tremendously for the success of the Games and for carrying it off safely and securely,” Seiko Hashimoto, the organising committee’s president, told a news conference.
Sapporo, capital of the northernmost island of Hokkaido, is bidding to host the 2030 Winter Games.
Russian and Belarusian players are banned from competing at Wimbledon, which starts on June 27, but the United States Tennis Association allowed them to play under a neutral flag at the hardcourt major in New York
Sports3 days ago
Eoin Morgan's team broke their own record for the highest team total in ODI history after they smashed 498-4 to win by 232 runs on Friday
Sports3 days ago
The batsman credits coach Rahul Dravid and says the dressing room is a calm place right now
Sports3 days ago
Dubai-owned stable score Group race double as the curtain comes down on Royal Ascot spectacle
Sports3 days ago
Natalie has already been selected to represent the UAE at the upcoming Asian Games
Sports4 days ago
The Slovenian talent jumped to the top of the overall standings
Sports4 days ago
The 16 venues named on Thursday include 11 in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada
Sports4 days ago
The performance was the highlight of another thrilling day’s racing at the historic Berkshire track that also hosted the Group 1 Coronation Stakes, which was won by Inspiral and Frankie Dettori
Sports4 days ago