Final Ashes Test on a knife's edge as England and Australia grapple for supremacy at The Oval

Jimmy Anderson wants's his batters to post a challenging second innings total to make it hard for the visitors to chase down

Australia's Steve Smith top scored with 71 runs in the first innings. - Reuters

By Reuters Published: Fri 28 Jul 2023, 10:35 PM

Australia led England by 12 runs at the end of a tense and fluctuating second day to leave the final Ashes Test at The Oval on a knife-edge on Friday.

Steve Smith's patient 71 was the backbone of Australia's 295 in reply to England's 283 and a ninth-wicket partnership of 49 between Pat Cummins and Todd Murphy edged the touring side ahead.

Australia, 2-1 up in the series and bidding to comprehensively win the Ashes in England for the first time since 2001, were bowled out just before the close.

England bowler Jimmy Anderson speaking to BBC's Test Match Special: "It's a very level game. It feels like it's come down to a one-innings match.

"Getting into the position we did, we're a little disappointed they got past us. Pat [Cummins] and [Todd] Murphy batted really well in the end. All in all, a really good day for the bowlers.

"We want to get a challenging total to make it hard for them to chase down. I can't see us going and batting differently, we've got very positive players who want to go and show their skills," he added.

Resuming in the morning on 61-1, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne had adopted a no-risk approach, adding only 21 runs in the first 12 overs before the latter was brilliantly caught by Joe Root at first slip off Mark Wood for nine.

Labuschagne edged Wood between wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow and Root who dived to his left and plucked the ball out of the air one-handed.

England captain Ben Stokes did not have the option of using his main spinner Moeen Ali, who sustained a groin injury while batting, but his quick bowlers produced disciplined spells to keep the hosts in the game as Australia reached 115-2 at lunch.

Stuart Broad struck twice after the interval and England dominated the afternoon session.

Broad trapped Khawaja lbw for 47 and Travis Head, on four, edged the fast bowler to Bairstow as England sensed an opportunity to seize the initiative.

James Anderson claimed his first wicket when Mitchell Marsh, on 16, dragged the ball on to his stumps and Alex Carey lifted Root for six before perishing next ball when he miscued a drive into the hands of Stokes at short extra cover.

Mitchell Starc fell to a short ball from Wood for seven, Ben Duckett taking a simple catch at long leg, and Australia were reeling at 186-7 at tea.

Smith, who narrowly avoided being run out for 42 when the third umpire decided Bairstow had not gathered the ball cleanly before breaking the stumps, reached another test fifty before trying to sweep Chris Woakes, the ball flying high off the edge of his bat and Bairstow running back to take a good catch.

Australia's tail wagged hard, however, and Murphy hit Mark Wood for three sixes, his first in top-level cricket, before Woakes returned to dismiss him lbw for 34.

Cummins was the last man out for 36, superbly caught by Stokes on the boundary to end another dramatic day in an enthralling series.

ALSO READ

Australia's Steve Smith told TMS: "It's ebbed and flowed the whole way, we're pretty disappointed, the wicket itself was good, played pretty nice. A few of us got good starts but couldn't go and get a big score. 12 runs in front, it's a one-innings game from here pretty much.

"I thought they bowled well. They didn't give us too many boundary scoring opportunities."

Brief scores

Fifth Ashes Test, The Oval (day two of five)

England 1st Innings" 283 (Brook 85, Duckett 41, Starc 4-82)

Australia 1st inningsg: 295 (Smith 71, Woakes 3-61)

Australia are 12 runs ahead