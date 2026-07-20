Watch: Yamal's little brother runs on World Cup pitch, steals show after Spain's win

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 Fifa World Cup final at the New York/New Jersey Stadium on July 19, with Lamine Yamal lifting the trophy after a remarkable tournament campaign.

But amid the confetti and celebrations, another figure captured fans’ attention, a three-year-old in a No. 19 jersey beaming with joy on football’s biggest stage.

After the 19-year-old forward helped guide Spain to victory, his younger brother Keyne ran onto the pitch and straight into his arms, celebrating the historic win with pure excitement.





Footage shared by FOX Sports showed Keyne, wearing a red Spain jersey and holding a piece of the World Cup goal net as a keepsake, racing towards Yamal, clapping and celebrating alongside him.

Keyne had already become one of the tournament’s most beloved young faces, with his joyful reactions and emotional moments with his brother winning over fans, and the World Cup final became his biggest spotlight yet.

How Keyne stole the spotlight at World Cup

Keyne's first major viral moment came after Spain’s round-of-32 victory over Austria, when a fan shared a video on X showing Keyne enthusiastically shouting “Vamos!” while celebrating the win.

The clip quickly gained more than 32,000 likes, sparking widespread curiosity about the young boy behind the celebration, according to media.

Soon, fans wanted to know who Keyne was, why he was so passionate, and whether he would appear again. They did not have to wait long.

Days later, television cameras spotted him once more during Spain’s quarterfinal victory over Belgium on July 10. As Keyne made playful faces and stuck out his tongue on the stadium’s giant screen, Yamal looked up, spotted his younger brother, and laughed.

'My little brother means everything to me'

Lamine Yamal has often spoken about the importance of family throughout his football journey, but few relationships appear as meaningful to him as the one he shares with his youngest brother, Keyne.

Reflecting on his childhood, Yamal said his parents were very young when they had him and worked hard to create opportunities for him.

“My mum had me when she was 16,” Yamal said in an interview with Cadena SER, as reported by The Athletic. “My dad also had to go out and look for a life.”

Speaking on the Resonancia de Corazón con Jose Ramón de la Morena podcast, Yamal opened up about how seeing Keyne grow up in a different environment brings him happiness.

“I came from an apartment where the kitchen and bedroom were in the same place,” he said. “Now, I see my mother happy; I see that my brother can have the childhood I would have wanted, and that’s what makes me happiest.”

After Spain’s round-of-32 victory over Austria, Yamal became emotional while speaking about his family and seeing Keyne enjoy the moment with him.

“I’m moved when I see my little brother this happy, as well as seeing my mum and friends living the life they always dreamed of,” he said, according to The Athletic.

“My little brother means everything to me. I am in love with him; it feels like he is my son.”