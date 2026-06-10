'Yamal is special': Iniesta tips Spain teenager for World Cup glory

Having witnessed the prodigious talent of a teenage Lionel Messi when the Argentine joined the Barcelona first team in 2003, Andres Iniesta knows what it feels like watching an incredibly gifted youngster defy conventional belief.

That at 16 or 17, it’s impossible to show your flair for dribbling to get past older players in a physical sport like football.

Messi did that for Barcelona at 19, scoring a wonder goal against Getafe in 2007 with a mazy run from his own half, beating five outfield players and earning comparisons to Diego Maradona’s iconic second goal against England in the quarterfinal of the 1986 World Cup.

Before Messi came along, it was Pele who became a global superstar at the age of 17 with his combination of brilliant goals and breathtaking skills, which earned Brazil the first of their five World Cup titles in 1958.

Then the 2018 World Cup saw a 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe dominate the big stage, playing a decisive role in France’s triumph.

And now, as we prepare for the 2026 edition of the Fifa World Cup, which begins in Mexico City on Thursday, Iniesta has tipped Lamine Yamal, the Spanish teen sensation, to make a big impact on the global showpiece.

The Barcelona winger was only 16 when he dazzled at Euro 2024, producing a string of outstanding performances.

With sumptuous footwork from outside the box, Lamal got into a position to shoot and scored a sublime goal in the semifinal against France.

In the final against England, Yamal set up the first goal for Spain, his fourth assist of the tournament, as the Spaniards went on to win the title with a 2-1 victory.

Yamal, 18, has gone from strength to strength, playing a big role in Barcelona’s back-to-back La Liga titles and finishing runner-up in the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

Iniesta was talking to reporters after launching his new academy in Dubai when a question on Yamal’s World Cup prospects brought a huge smile to his face.

“Well, he is unique. His talent is special. You can see that in every game, every time he steps onto the field,” Iniesta said.

“We have seen it every week with Barcelona and the level of performance he delivers. And he is doing these incredible things at such a young age.”

Iniesta believes Yamal, who is now expected to be fit for Spain’s first game against Cabo Verde on June 15 following a hamstring injury, can replicate his Euro heroics at the World Cup in North America.

“He is one of the most important players in the Spain team. He will do a very good job for the team,” he said.

“There are many good players in the Spain squad, but Yamal is special. Spain will have a very good chance of winning the World Cup with Yamal.”

Iniesta was Spain’s biggest star when his extra-time goal against the Netherlands earned them the 2010 World Cup title.

Now France, defending champions Argentina, England and Portugal may have arrived in North America with great expectations, but Iniesta believes Spain have the team to overcome all the obstacles.

Luis de la Fuente’s Spanish team have echoes of the glorious era when Spain won three back-to-back major trophies — 2008 Euro, 2010 World Cup and the 2012 Euro.

“For me, they are the best team in the world,” Iniesta said of Spain’s possession-based football.

“Of course, it’s a World Cup, a very difficult tournament to win and anything can happen. But Spain is easily among the top three teams in the world. In Fact, they have the best team. There is no doubt about it.

“The team have some outstanding players, they are professional, and they know how to win. They have proven it by winning the Euro in 2024. Now they have the team to win this (World Cup).”