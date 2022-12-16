World Cup: This Kerala woman supports Argentina, but her kids and husband root for Brazil

Twin sisters Nadhira and Nasira with Maalik, Faathima, Ziya, Zamrin, and Zidaan. Photo by Rituraj Borkakoty

By Rituraj Borkakoty in Doha Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 4:59 PM Last updated: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 5:22 PM

If you are in Qatar for the World Cup, taking a walk at Msheireb Downtown Doha is an experience you will never forget.

It’s one of the best places to soak up the footballing atmosphere as scores of people walk past you in their favourite teams’ colours and others just lazily enjoy a cup of coffee.

A sight for sore eyes, Msheireb Downtown Doha is dotted with modern buildings that sit next to old museums in perfect harmony.

It was during my latest rendezvous with this majestic place that an Indian family grabbed my attention.

Holding the hands of her two children who were wearing Brazil jerseys, an Indian woman draped in Argentina colours was roaming the streets, adding a mystique to India’s romance with two Latin American football giants.

This Indian woman, Nadhira, lives in Doha with her family.

“We live in Qatar but we are from Kerala. As you know, people in our state are crazy for football. It’s always been divided between Argentina and Brazil,” Nadhira told me.

“I have been a big Argentina fan. But my husband (Akbar) supports Brazil and that’s why my son (Maalik) and my daughter (Faathima) are also big Brazil fans.”

Nasira, Nadhira’s twin sister, is also a football fan and her son is named after Zinedine Zidane, the iconic French footballer.

“In our family, we all love Brazil. It’s only my sister (Nadhira) that supports Argentina. My husband is also a big football fan and he admired Zidane. That’s we named him Zidaan,” Nasira said.

The football-loving family is grateful to Qatar for getting a rare opportunity to watch an event as big as the World Cup.

“We went to the Portugal-Switzerland match. It was a great to watch a World Cup match,” Nadhira said.

“The World Cup is an amazing event where you get a chance to meet so many people from so many countries.

“We are really proud that we stay in Qatar and grateful that we have got this chance to experience this World Cup. We hope the World Cup happens every year in Qatar!”

