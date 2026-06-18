World Cup: Ronaldo struggles in Portugal's 1-1 draw with Congo

Portugal and their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo were left frustrated after Democratic Republic of Congofought back to earn a 1-1 draw on Wednesday in the African nation's return to the World Cupstage after 52 years.

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It looked like it would be a long afternoon for DR Congo with Portugal taking the lead inside six minutes when Pedro Neto crossed for Joao Neves who headed home from 15 metres.

It gave one of the pre-tournament favourites the perfect start, though ended as their only effort on target in the game.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez acknowledged his side felt the pressure of trying to win the tournament while failing to carve out enough opportunities and keeping the ball in areas that allowed DR Congo to adjust.

"We didn't create enough chances and probably we lost that intention of scoring the second goal," Martinez said.

"But I think it's more the mentality of getting rid of the weight on the shoulders of the players or wanting to win the World Cup because the process is trying to win against Congo first."

Portugal, led by 41-year-old Ronaldo looking to score in his sixth World Cup, dominated possession as DR Congo sat back and soaked up the pressure for much of the match, looking to strike on the counter in the Group K clash.

DR Congo -- cheered on at the stadium by President Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo-- grew into the game and were rewarded deep in first-half stoppage time when an unmarked Yoane Wissa scored their first-ever goal at a World Cup when he headed home a cross whipped into the box by Arthur Masuaku.

"It is a step forward for us to have scored this first goal and to have this first point for our country during this World Cup," DR Congo coach Sebastien Desabre said. "We gave everything we had against the team of Portugal. We are delighted."

Portugal, playing in front of the parents of former teammate Diogo Jota who was killed in a car crash along with his brother in 2025, came out for the second half with more urgency after an opening period that lacked intensity and at times more resembled a training session with their formidable midfield knocking the ball around but with nothing to show for it.

Cedric Bakambu came close to an upset when he struck the post for the Congolese in the second period, while Ronaldo twice fired wide from close range as he appeared at a sixth World Cup, a record he shares with Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

Portugal coach Martinez subbed off midfielder Bernardo Silva to start the second half but left Ronaldo on in the hope that the national team's all-time leading scorer could conjure a moment of magic in an otherwise flat performance.

Ronaldo, who became the oldest player to ever start a World Cup match, was largely ineffective and saw little of the ball as DR Congo defenders denied him space to operate inside the box.

Portugal need to step up their game against Uzbekistan and Colombia to deliver Ronaldo one of the last remaining pieces of major silverware to have eluded him in his illustrious career.

They exited the World Cup in the quarter-finals at the hands of another African side, Morocco, at the 2022 finals, while their best finish is third in 1966.