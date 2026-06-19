World Cup: Manzambi double helps Swiss crush Bosnia 4-1

Switzerland found the keys to break down a resolute Bosnia and Herzegovina defence with four late goals in a 4-1 win thanks to a brace from Johan Manzambi and further strikes from fellow substitute Ruben Vargas and captain Granit Xhaka with a penalty.

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Bosnia, who had repelled all of Switzerland's attacks until the 74th minute in the Group B clash, finally cracked and allowed 20-year-old Manzambito net the first of his two goals just three minutes after he entered the pitch.

Moments later a red card for Bosnia's Tarik Muharemovic made the team's situation desperate and the Swiss took full advantage with three more goals in the last minutes of the match, including Xhaka's spot kick at the death.

The Swiss, who have four points and need one more from their final group game to guarantee a place in the Round of 32 as winners or runners-up, face Canada in Vancouver on Wednesday when Bosnia, who have one point, meet Qatar in Seattle.

The first half saw the Swiss dominate possession, with the Bosnians in a tight defensive shell around their 18-yard box. Switzerland's attacks were constantly frustrated, though, with few chances at goal, while Bosnia's counter-attacks fizzled.

In the minutes before halftime, Bosnia striker Edin Dzeko ended up in dangerous positions in front of the Swiss goal but his side were not able to convert any chances.

After the first-half stalemate, more of the same followed, with the Bosnia's defence blunting attacks and Swiss possession providing few opportunities.

Bosnia played aggressively, picking up two yellow cards, including one for Dzeko just after the hour mark, with the 40-year-old soon substituted.

The Swiss faced a perilous situation when just before the hydration break a Bosnia attack provided two clear opportunities, but the danger was seen off.

The deadlock was broken when Manzambi scored with a right-foot shot that keeper Nikola Vasilj got a glove to but merely deflected into the netafter a half-hearted defensive clearance.

Switzerland played with renewed vigour while Bosnia were rattled, their resolute defence becoming ragged.

Muharemovic was then shown a red card after 80 minutes when he charged down forward Breel Embolo just outside the box as he closed in on the Bosnia goal.

A few minutes later a swarming Swiss attack put Bosnia in a desperate situation, with Vargas firing the ball into the bottom right corner to make it 2-0.

Their situation became almost impossible after 90 minutes when Manzambi scored again, with Vargas assisting.

Early in stoppage time Bosnia's Ermin Mahmic, who had just been brought on, scored a consolation goal with a volley from just inside the box.

Moments later Xhaka converted his penalty after Djibril Sow was fouled by Amar Memic to send the Swiss fans home beaming.

Switzerland were considered the favourites to top Group B, which also includes co-hosts Canada, but a 1-1 draw with unfancied Qatar in their opening match dented their campaign. The flurry of goals on Thursday should allay any concerns.

The stadium's 70,000 seats were a sea of Bosnia blue with scattered islands of Swiss red, revealing a crowd heavily favouring Bosnia, with a chorus of boos greeting the appearance of the Switzerland players onto the pitch and boos and whistles whenever a Swiss player moved into an attacking position.