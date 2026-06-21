World Cup: Koeman hails Dutch attacking display in Sweden rout

The Netherlands' convincing victory in the World Cup on Saturday has offered coach Ronald Koeman peace of mind as a sharp-looking attack cut Sweden apart and catapulted the Dutch closer to the next round.

There was an impressive precision to their forward play as Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo both scored twice and substitute Crysencio Summerville added a fifth in an exciting 5-1 win.

For Brobbey, it was just his second and third goals in an international competitive fixture. For Gakpo, it was his fourth and fifth all-time tallies in the competition after scoring once in each Dutch group-stage match at the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

“With that first goal, you saw everything you want to see,” Koeman said of Gakpo’s precise cross and Brobbey’s finish to hand the Netherlands a quick lead in the fifth minute.

“It was a fantastic ball from Cody, and it gave us a fantastic start. That gives you confidence.”

The Dutch had twice let the lead slip in their opening Group F encounter against Japan in Dallas last weekend so the three points, and massive boost to their goal difference, were welcomed.

“Yes, of course, we needed this. When you start a tournament, you want to start well. It gives you peace of mind,” Koeman said at the post-match press conference.

“There was also a bit more pressure on us to win. Otherwise, everything would come down to the final group match, and you don’t want that.

“We did a lot of things well, but despite the 5–1 victory, you can still see that at certain moments, when the opposition changed the way they play, it took us too long to recognise it.

"It was a good win, but enough things happened that make you say: ‘something has to be better’. Otherwise, you've played a complete match. This one was very close to that,” he added.

Among the areas of concern was Donyell Malen on the right flank, played wide in a positional switch with Brobbey preferred as lead attacker.

Malen did not always make the right defensive decisions, said Koeman, and was taken off at halftime for Summerville, who did not start because of a slight hamstring niggle.

“I think Summerville is stronger defensively. We talk a lot with the players about recognising tactical changes on the pitch quicker. I understand that the substitution is difficult for Donyell, but this is top-level football. Team performances are what matter.

“Before the match, I sat down with him and explained why he would play on the right and that he would have the freedom to cut inside, because he is not a natural right winger.

“Donyell is certainly not being made the scapegoat; he could even start as the striker in the next match. Brobbey had some minor hamstring issues,” Koeman added.