World Cup fever in UAE: 40-member watch parties, homemade burgers for final night

In living rooms across the UAE, sofas are being rearranged, snacks are being prepared, and allegiances are being declared. The World Cup 2026 final is here and for millions of residents, it's personal. While some are gathering at homes and fan zones, others prefer to watch the match alone, nursing their superstitions in private.

Abu Dhabi resident Hanan will be hosting over 40 of her family members at her home. Her 14-year-old son Khalid and nephew Abdul Rahman are the ones spearheading the entire logistics of inviting people, finalizing the menu and keeping the headcount.

“For the semi-finals, we had over 30 people here,” she told Khaleej Times. “For the finals and the third-place play-off match, I have invited my entire extended family. Some are coming from Dubai and Sharjah and will be sleeping over at my place on Saturday. So it is going to be an entire weekend of football fever at my house.”

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The teenage boys are in charge of the menu. “For the semi-finals, Khalid made smashed burgers while I made loaded fries from scratch,” said Abdul Rahman. “We cousins also made chocolate kunafa as dessert. It was a little tiring to make enough food for 30 people and there was a lot of calculations going on in our heads but we pulled it off. For the finals as well, we will be making snacks but we will also order some food because we are expecting more than 40 people.”

The whole family will be split in two camps — just a handful of Argentina fans and the majority being Spain supporters. “We are very committed to our teams and often tease each other,” he said. “Sometimes it gets heated but its all fun and we love watching with the whole family.”

Solo viewers

Die-hard Argentina fan Vidhya Puthusseri will be watching the finals at home with her son Vivek. “I am very superstitious about where I watch the match from,” she admitted. “Everyone invites me to go out to fan zones but I like to stay home. You can show all your emotions of stress and happiness freely at home. Outside, you have to control it. So I usually watch the match with my family.”

The Indian expat has been an avid follower of football since 1986 and has been an Argentina fan all these years. “Even while all my family members were Brazil fans, I was the only one who supported Argentina,” she recalled. “My all-time favorite was Diego Maradona.” She added that she really enjoyed this year’s tournament. “There were so many new teams that made an impact, like Cape Verde, Egypt and Morrocco,” she said. “It was so nice to see new teams and new players being in the spotlight.”

Much like Vidhya, Dubai resident Asheem also prefers to watch the match alone at home. “As an Argentina fan, it’s always a little stressful watching my team play,” he said, recalling his stress during the 2022 final. “I get really anxious. So I’m planning to watch the final alone at home. I’ve watched most of the other team matches with friends, but I usually watch Argentina’s games by myself because I’m too nervous. The Argentina vs England semi-final was the only exception. I watched it alone at a random café where I didn’t know anyone.”

Monday blues

This year’s World Cup taking place across Mexico and the UAE came with a significant time difference with most matches scheduled between 11pm and 8am UAE time. Many residents had to cut down on sleep and start work late after staying up to watch the matches. Some companies in the UAE and the region are allowing staff hybrid work options and adjusting working hours for employees to enjoy the game.

Qamarudheen Klari, who works for a private company in Al Barsha, said that he had a plan for Monday. “I’m planning to take Monday off if Argentina loses,” he said. “If we win, I’ll go to work even if I only get a couple of hours’ sleep. I can’t imagine losing the final and then showing up at the office the next morning. I won’t be able to handle that disappointment. I’ll need a day off to process it.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Sachin Upadhyaya, Specialist Cardiologist at Aster Hospital, Mankhool has the day off but will remain on call in case of emergencies. “Fortunately, I will be able to watch the finals,” he said. “Football has been a favourite since childhood. I will be supporting Argentina because the way they play is commendable — always showing their perseverance and can-do attitude.”

However, not everyone is that lucky. Shanid Thottathil, who works for a construction company in Dubai, said that he will be working through the night. “I was planning to watch the final tomorrow, but I’m on the night shift,” he said. “I’m a site engineer, and we have concrete work scheduled, so I can’t postpone it or call in sick. All I can do is watch the highlights the next morning.”