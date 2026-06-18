World Cup: Dazzling Diaz steps up to starring role for Colombia

It was 12 years ago that Colombia forward James Rodriguez announced himself at the World Cup in Brazil - and though he led his side out for their 2026 opener on Wednesday, it was teammate Luis Diaz who showed he could be the main man this year.

Diaz was the architect of his side's 3-1 Group K win over tournament debutants Uzbekistan at a raucous Azteca Stadium that was filled to the brim with loud and proud Colombia supporters.

Although 29 years old, it is the first World Cup for Diaz as he made a late breakthrough in his career, at Portuguese side Porto, and Colombia did not qualify for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

He certainly showed he would make the most of his opportunity over the next few weeks as, not long after hitting the post, he sent a sumptuous ball over the top for teammate Daniel Munoz to hook into the net on the turn.

Although Uzbekistan equalised on the hour mark, Diaz burst forward five minutes later to slot the ball in, his first World Cup goal restoring his side's lead.

The loudest cheers before kickoff were when talisman Rodriguez was shown on the big screen, but that was beaten by the deafening roar that greeted Diaz's substitution in the third minute of stoppage time.

It's a continuation of a remarkable run of form for the Bayern Munich winger, who scored 26 goals in all competitions in his first season in Germany, winning the Bundesliga title and a German Cup.

That came after helping Liverpool win the Premier League title in 2024-25 with 13 goals. The fact the English side's title defence collapsed so soon perhaps highlights the gap Diaz left, with his high pressing and urgency as key as his trickery and clinical finishing.

"It was a very special moment; I felt an incredible sensation when I went out to warm up," Diaz told reporters on Wednesday. "I worked and fought for this. I am living out my childhood dream of playing in a World Cup with my national team, and it’s even better to have contributed a goal and an assist."

Rodriguez made a name for himself at in 2014 by steering Colombia to the quarterfinals and winning the Golden Boot with six goals. Diaz is already a well-known quantity but Colombia fans will be hoping their beloved 'Lucho' can inspire them to go even further this year.