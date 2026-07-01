Two dead in massive World Cup celebrations in Mexico City

Mexico brushed Ecuador aside 2-0 to advance to World Cup last 16 for the first time in 40 years

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 1 Jul 2026, 12:15 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

At least two people died on Wednesday during massive celebrations in Mexico City as the national team advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup, according to the local government.

A 19-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man died of asphyxiation, according to the city's health secretary.

Who will win the Fifa World Cup 2026? Predict your champion here

Recommended For You

UAE petrol and diesel prices for July 2026 announced

UAE petrol and diesel prices for July 2026 announced

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in July 2026?

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in July 2026?

Iran rules out talks with US after Trump announces Doha meeting

Iran rules out talks with US after Trump announces Doha meeting

WhatsApp to replace phone number sharing with usernames for all users

WhatsApp to replace phone number sharing with usernames for all users

UAE's Etihad Rail makes history with first passenger train from Fujairah to Abu Dhabi

UAE's Etihad Rail makes history with first passenger train from Fujairah to Abu Dhabi

 

Authorities have not yet confirmed the death of a third person, reported by local media.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

UAE petrol and diesel prices for July 2026 announced

2

UAE's Etihad Rail makes history with first passenger train from Fujairah to Abu Dhabi

3

Iran says will respond to any US violation of memorandum of understanding

4

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in July 2026?

5

Iran rules out talks with US after Trump announces Doha meeting