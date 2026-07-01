Two dead in massive World Cup celebrations in Mexico City
Mexico brushed Ecuador aside 2-0 to advance to World Cup last 16 for the first time in 40 years
- PUBLISHED: Wed 1 Jul 2026, 12:15 PM
- By:
- AFP
At least two people died on Wednesday during massive celebrations in Mexico City as the national team advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup, according to the local government.
A 19-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man died of asphyxiation, according to the city's health secretary.
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Authorities have not yet confirmed the death of a third person, reported by local media.
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