World Cup: Balogun is quiet after kicking up an international storm

After dominating the global football headlines for 24 hours, US striker Folarin Balogun barely merited a mention in Monday's game against Belgium as the co-hosts were eliminated from the World Cup in the round of 16.

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The 25-year-old's three goals and playmaking up front had helped the U.S. top their group and dispatch Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32.

However, US fans feared they would be denied their most potent weapon in the round of 16 in Seattle after he received a red card against Bosnia, which carried an automatic one-match ban.

Fifa then made the controversial decision to suspend Balogun’s ban, with US President Donald Trump claiming credit.

Fifa President Gianni Infantino said the governing body's judicial bodies had operated “independently and autonomously” but the reversal sparked accusations Fifa had bowed to political pressure, while Belgium coach Rudi Garcia said that it must be April Fool's Day.

Balogun's background was also in the spotlight.

He acquired US citizenship by birth after his Nigerian mother was unable to return to London from a trip to New York because she was too far advanced in her pregnancy to fly.

She took her newborn son back to Britain when he was one month old, where he would grow up before eventually choosing to represent the United States.

Trump has repeatedly called for ending birthright citizenship.

Seattle Stadium roared for Balogun when he stepped onto the pitch. Throughout the game, though, he struggled against Belgium's stubborn defence.

Belgium, who emerged with a 4-1 win, limited Balogun to only three attempts at goal, with one on target.

He did play a part in the US equaliser, however, drawing the free kick which Malik Tillman scored from in the 31st minute.

There was little else to shout about for the Americans.

Pochettino backs Balogun

Repeatedly pressed about the widespread criticism of how Folarin Balogun was cleared to play in Monday's round of 16 World Cup match against Belgium, US coach Mauricio Pochettino finally paused and offered his heartfelt feelings.

Balogun was largely a non-factor before being substituted off late in the 4-1 loss. That he was even on the pitch at Seattle Stadium generated a global storyline that dominated World Cup conversation since Fifa announced on Sunday that Balogun's one-match ban following a straight red card had been suspended.

Uefa, the sport's governing body in Europe, said Fifa's decision to pause or erase a suspension "crossed a red line." Belgium deputy prime minister Maxime Prevot decried the intervention of Trump and US officials, calling it an "incomprehensible decision" and that "it would be a blatant violation of the most basic rules of football and sport."

While Pochettino said the situation played no role in Monday's loss, he took personal issue with those who questioned the motives behind the process that cleared Balogun to play.

"I am so frustrated and disappointed with people who are supposed to understand the situation," Pochettino said. "It's not an excuse, it wasn't our day.

"But in a personal way, what is the point to (send a) bad message or to threaten? To mix this, to talk about the ethic, talk about the integrity?"

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia was among those who criticised the suspension of Balogun's red card. He commended Balogun for approaching him after the match, and downplayed a question about whether the situation further motivated his side.

"No, it wasn't needed," Garcia said. "Regardless of the US starting lineup, what really mattered to us was our lineup. It did not change anything when it came to our dedication."

US midfielder Tyler Adams said the team did not learn about the suspension of the red card until the news broke on Sunday. He also dismissed the notion that it created a distraction that may have impacted the team's preparation.

"I don't think that noise or anything affected us by any means. If anything, it probably uplifted us, in a sense," Adams said.

Pressed about whether the situation may have impacted Balogun's performance, Adams rebutted, "Was anyone a major presence on the field today? Do you know what I mean?"

Defender Tim Ream followed Adams to the podium, and was quickly asked how he thought the Balogun situation and resulting debates impacted the team.

"It had no impact," Ream said. "We've done a good job with this group of allowing outside noise to be outside noise. It's got nothing to do with us as players and getting ready for games. It's one of those things, that's the world we live in.

"We were fully focused on us as a group and as a team, and fully focused on the game and not really worrying about what was being said or debated in the outside world."