Passport theft delays Saudi player's travel to training camp ahead of World Cup

Saudi Arabia defender Saud Abdulhamid will join the national team’s training camp in the United States on Thursday after resolving a passport issue that delayed his departure.

The 26-year-old had been due to report to a preparatory camp in Riyadh on Monday before travelling with the squad, but his passport was stolen during a break-in in Amsterdam, where he had been attending his wedding ceremony with family.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation earlier said: "The player was unable to travel to Riyadh today as scheduled after his private vehicle was broken into in Amsterdam, where he was with his family for his wedding ceremony. The incident resulted in the loss of personal belongings, including his passport."

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Local media said Abdulhamid, who is on loan at Ligue 1 side Lens from Roma, will now link up with coach Georgios Donis’s 30-man preliminary squad in New York.

Abdulhamid thanked Saudi authorities for assisting him in securing a replacement passport, writing on social media platform X: “Let’s go to the World Cup.”

Saudi Arabia have begun a series of training camps in New York and Texas, where they will fine-tune their preparations with friendlies against Ecuador, Puerto Rico and Senegal.

They open their Group H campaign against Uruguay in Miami on June 15, before facing Spain in Atlanta on June 21 and Cape Verde in Houston on June 26. Their group also includes Spain and Cape Verde.