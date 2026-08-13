Why Zlatko Dalic could be the man to revive UAE's World Cup dream

After missing the 2026 World Cup by a whisker, having lost the Asian play-off to Iraq, the UAE have put the past behind them by roping in one of the finest coaches in global football, Zlatko Dalic.

The high-profile Croatian has been tasked with ending the UAE’s long wait for a World Cup berth. Since making their debut in the global showpiece at Italia 1990, the Whites are still chasing the elusive opportunity to be on the greatest sporting stage.

In Dalic, the UAE Football Association may have found the right man.

Having coached Al Ain FC in the past, from 2014 to 2017, winning the UAE Pro League title as well as a runner-up medal in the AFC Champions League, the 52-year-old knows what it takes to succeed on these shores.

But more importantly, it’s his résumé as the former coach of the Croatian national team that the UAE will draw inspiration from.

The longest-serving coach in Croatian history, Dalic delivered results based on a key footballing philosophy — midfield control.

At his disposal was Luka Modric. A Real Madrid legend, Modric is one of the greatest midfielders of all time who pulled the strings for Dalic’s Croatia as the midfield maestro and the tactician combined to deliver outstanding performances at the highest level.

With Modric orchestrating the show from midfield and Dalic forming the shape of the team, blending attack with defence, Croatia went on to reach the 2018 World Cup final.

The Croats slumped to a 4-2 defeat to the Kylian Mbappe-inspired France in the final, but they became the most heart-warming story of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

For a nation of barely three million people, it was incredible to reach the World Cup.

Dalic and his team returned to a heroes’ welcome as thousands of fans thronged the streets of Zagreb, while the players and coaching staff went on an open-bus parade in the capital city.

Four years later in Qatar, Dalic proved his 2018 heroics were no fluke by guiding Croatia to a third-place finish, knocking out five-time world champions Brazil in the quarterfinals.

Croatia failed to replicate those incredible performances at the 2026 World Cup, losing to Portugal in the round of 32.

But few would have predicted his return to the UAE after he decided to step aside from his duties with Croatia.

One of the highest-paid coaches in international football was available on the market. And when the UAE FA approached him, he could not say no.

But Dalic maintains he is not returning to the UAE for money.

“I received many offers, but I chose the offer to be the coach of the UAE national team after I found out about the Football Association's project. I didn't choose the money. I want to do something big and try to realise the dream of qualifying for the World Cup,” Dalic was quoted as saying by Vecernji List, one of Croatia’s biggest newspapers.

“I am happy to be returning to the UAE after ten years. I spent great years here and have wonderful memories. I consider the UAE my second home and I believe we can make a great story here.”

For now, Dalic’s immediate goal is not the World Cup, which is four years away. But he would hope to start off in style by identifying the right players and working out how he can blend youth with experience to build a team that can seriously make an impact in the gruelling World Cup qualifiers, which will start next year.

Known for his meticulous planning, the Arabian Gulf Cup (September 23-October 6) and the 2027 AFC Asian Cup — both tournaments scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia — will offer Dalic a great opportunity to impose his footballing philosophy on the team.

There is, of course, a vast gulf between European and Asian football, but Dalic knows how to get the most out of his players.

There is considerable talent in the UAE squad to execute his offensive plans.

“My coaching staff and I will try to identify players capable of representing the national team. I believe in the quality of the players we have, in young and talented players, but also in experienced veterans,” he said.

But Dalic knows his big challenge is to end the UAE’s long wait for a World Cup appearance.

“I’m here to try to fulfil the dream of qualifying for the World Cup,” he said.

“We have other goals, like the Gulf Cup and the 2027 Asian Cup, but the 2030 World Cup is our main goal.”

For a man who brought two World Cup medals to a small Central European country, taking the UAE to the pinnacle of football would be the icing on the cake for Dalic.