Why Erling Haaland wears 'Braut' on his Norway shirt instead of just Haaland

Fans watching Norway at the World Cup may have noticed something different about Erling Haaland's shirt.

While the Manchester City striker is known around the world simply as Haaland at club level, his Norway national team jersey carries the name Braut Haaland.

The reason is personal. Braut is part of Haaland's full name, Erling Braut Haaland, and comes from his mother, Gry Marita Braut, a former Norwegian heptathlete.

By wearing Braut Haaland for Norway, the striker is recognising both sides of his family. Haaland is the surname of his father, former footballer Alf-Inge Haaland, who also played for Manchester City, while Braut comes from his mother's side.

The change was introduced in 2025, when Haaland began using his full name on the back of his Norway shirt during international duty.

The decision is not linked to a sponsorship, rebrand, or official name change for club football. At Manchester City, he continues to wear Haaland, the name that has become globally associated with his goalscoring career.

For Norway, however, the shirt has taken on a more personal meaning.

The detail has attracted fresh attention during the World Cup, where Haaland has been central to Norway's historic run. His performances have already made headlines, but the name on his shirt has also sparked questions from fans who are more familiar with his club identity.

Haaland's sporting background is deeply tied to both parents. His father, Alf-Inge, played professional football, while his mother, Gry Marita Braut, competed in athletics. The use of Braut Haaland on his Norway shirt is seen as a nod to that family history.

It also reflects Norwegian naming customs, where both maternal and paternal family names can be recognised.

For one of the most famous footballers in the world, the change is a small but visible reminder that there is more behind the name than the one fans see every week in the Premier League.

So while Manchester City supporters will continue to see Haaland on the back of his club shirt, Norway fans are watching Braut Haaland lead the line on the international stage.