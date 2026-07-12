'Rest in peace, my love': Footballer Jayden Adams' partner pays emotional tribute

"There are no words to describe the pain I'm feeling."

Those were the heartbreaking words shared by Aqueelah Chloe Adendorf, the partner of South African footballer Jayden Adams, in an emotional Instagram tribute posted on Saturday, after the midfielder's death.

"Rest in peace, my love. Thank you for every memory, every laugh, every hug, and every moment we shared. You were not only the love of my life but also my greatest supporter and my best friend.

"A part of my heart left with you, and I will carry your love with me forever. Until we meet again, I'll miss you every single day.

"Rest easy, my angel. I love you always and forever."

The tribute came as the football world continued to mourn the 25-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns and South Africa midfielder, whose sudden death during the FIFA World Cup has shocked fans around the globe.

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Adams died on Saturday, July 11. FIFA confirmed the news before the World Cup quarter-final between England and Norway, where players and fans observed a minute's silence in his honour before kick-off.

Who was Jayden Adams?

Adams was one of South Africa's brightest football talents.

The midfielder began his professional career with Stellenbosch FC before joining Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2025. Known for his composure, vision, and versatility in midfield, he quickly became an important figure for both club and country.

He earned regular call-ups to South Africa's national team and was part of Bafana Bafana's squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

When did he play at the FIFA World Cup?

Adams featured for South Africa during the tournament and helped the team reach the Round of 32, where they were eliminated by Canada.

Just before his death, he shared photos from the tournament on social media, celebrating the experience of representing his country on football's biggest stage.

What was the cause of death?

The exact cause of death has not been officially released.

While there has been unconfirmed speculation on social media and in some reports suggesting causes ranging from suicide to food poisoning, police have not confirmed any of those claims and investigations remain ongoing.

Both Mamelodi Sundowns and the South African Football Association have appealed for privacy and patience while authorities conduct a full investigation.

Until officials release their findings, the circumstances surrounding Adams' death remain unknown.

Heartfelt tributes from loved ones

Comedian Trevor Noah also honoured Adams before England's World Cup quarter-final against Norway, sharing FIFA's tribute on Instagram Stories with the message:

"A touching moment before kickoff. Sending love to Jayden Adams' family and loved ones."

How has the football world reacted?

Mamelodi Sundowns described Adams as "more than a footballer" and remembered him for his dedication and humility.

South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan said the country had lost "one of its brightest talents", while FIFA President Gianni Infantino called Adams' death "heartbreaking."

The football community continues to mourn the midfielder, while fans await the outcome of the official investigation into his death.