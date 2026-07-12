'We put Norway on the map', says Haaland after World Cup exit

Erling Haaland said Norway's World Cup performances had inspired a new generation despite the disappointment of a 2-1 quarterfinal defeat to England after extra-time on Saturday.

Haaland failed to score for the first time in 15 competitive games for his country in Miami as Jude Bellingham's double fired England into the last four.

The Manchester City striker had scored seven times in his four games at a major international tournament to carry Norway to the quarter-finals in their first World Cup for 28 years.

That run included eliminating Brazil in the last 16 as Haaland struck twice to knock out the five-time winners.

"How we put Norway on the map is maybe one thing that touches me the most," said Haaland.

"Hopefully now we can establish something when it comes to Euros, World Cups and everything because our generation is amazing and also all this gives motivation to young people back in Norway that it's possible to play a big stage in the world with a Norwegian shirt."

Haaland's brand as a global superstar has soared in recent weeks with waves of new American fans taking to his affable off-field personality as well as his goalscoring prowess.

He is hoping Norway can build on their success in the United States to become a powerhouse in the coming years.

"It's kind of difficult to take in this kind of a show or rollercoaster that we've been in now for the last six weeks," added the 25-year-old.

"I think this changes Norway, I think it changes me. I've said it many times, we're building on something in Norway.

"It's about maintaining this because again we've shown that it's possible to be one of the biggest football nations in the world."

Bellingham and Haaland spent two seasons together as teammates at Borussia Dortmund and remain close friends -- he said England were lucky to have the Real Madrid midfielder.

"We had so much fun together and I'm not surprised that he scores two goals today and performs the way he does," added Haaland.

"I think he's one of the best in the world and he's a midfielder. He still scores goals, he still manages to dribble every single player on the field.

"It's just praise for Jude, I think he's unbelievable. England is lucky because everybody would want a Jude in the team."

Despite Norway needing a goal, Haaland was substituted at half-time in extra-time as he struggled to cope with the searing Miami heat.

Norway boss Stale Solbakken said his only regret was possibly not taking off his talisman sooner.

"It was not a tough decision to take him out because he was finished and maybe I should take him out before," said Solbakken.

"We used all his energy and power for game after game. He also got a dead leg in the second half, so that combined with the fatigue -- he did everything he could.

"He scored seven goals in five games for us. A fantastic World Cup."