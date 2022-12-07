Watch: Moroccan King celebrates on streets with people after historic World Cup win

The Atlas Lions, who defeated former champion Spain 3-0, are the first Arab team to ever reach the Fifa World Cup quarter-finals

Morocco fans hold up a picture of the King of Morocco Mohammed VI at international friendy in September. Photo: Reuters

The Arab world collectively roared in joy as Morocco won against former champion Spain 3-0 in the Fifa World Cup match on Tuesday.

His Majesty, the King Mohammed VI of Morocco, was among those who celebrated the win. Viral videos on social media show him in a car among his countrymen as they screamed in joy and waved flags.

King Mohammed VI also made a phone call to the president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, Fouzi Lekjaa, and the coach of the national team, Walid Regragui, according to the state news agency. He congratulated them on the historic victory.

