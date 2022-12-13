Watch: Fifa legends, workers square off in friendly match at World Cup stadium in Qatar

24 workers play against and alongside legends including Materazzi, Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Youri Djorkaeff and Alessandro Del Piero

Workers and Fifa Legends during a friendly match at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. — Courtesy: Fifa

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 8:36 PM

For 24 workers, who worked hard among thousands of others to build the infrastructure facilities, for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

In front of more than 5,400 friends and colleagues, they took to the field against and alongside some of the most iconic names in world football, that too at a stadium that was built by them.

The workers had been part of projects related to the eight state-of-the-art stadiums and 42 training sites. They were selected based on their passion for football, their involvement in their community football programmes and their past participation in the Workers’ Cup – an annual tournament organised by the SC and Qatar Football Association for all those working in the country.

The friendly match between Fifa Legends and the workers’ team held at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

The Fifa Legends, who included earlier World Cup winners Marco Materazzi, Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Youri Djorkaeff and Alessandro Del Piero, played two 30-minute halves. Al Thumama Stadium hosted eight matches during the Fifa World Cup.

Former England captain and two-time Fifa World Cup player John Terry, praised the initiative. “It’s a great idea from Fifa to give back to some of the workers who have put so much hard work into the fantastic stadiums,” he said after the game.

“To open the stadium up to other fans to come and see [it] free of charge, as well. It’s fantastic. It’s just great for them to come and play with us, but also for us to meet them personally, and experience the pitch. As ex-players, it’s always nice.”

Meanwhile, one of the participants lining up against the Fifa Legends, Justice Boye Odoi from Ghana, said it was an experience he would never forget.﻿ “It was amazing,” he said after the game. “I really enjoyed everything. It was like a dream come true to see some of these guys. They are legends. The emotions were amazing, I enjoyed every bit of it. I was excited to see [Alessandro] Del Piero, especially, and Clarence Seedorf. They are amazing players.

“I went one-on-one with [Marco] Materazzi. That was one of the exciting moments for me. I’ve always dreamed of playing with these guys or seeing them, so it was an amazing experience” he added.