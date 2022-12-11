Watch: Dancing traffic officer uses red, yellow cards to direct cars, pedestrians at Fifa World Cup

'People are tired, maybe they are stressed... This makes people happy,' he explains

By Web Desk Published: Sun 11 Dec 2022, 10:25 AM Last updated: Sun 11 Dec 2022, 10:45 AM

Dennis Mochu Kamau is a traffic officer at the Fifa World Cup at Qatar. His job is to direct traffic and pedestrians, and make sure they do not use the wrong lanes around the stadiums. But Kamau has found a way to make this seemingly mundane job more interesting.

"Somebody has gone to the wrong place... I try to push him from the other way, that is when I try to give him a red card," he says in a video posted by Reuters. Keeping with the theme of the moment, Kamau hands out red and yellow cards to direct traffic in World Cup hotspots - all with a jig in his step.

According to Reuters, the traffic officer says that he uses the cards to ease tension and make his job easier.

"People are tired, maybe they are stressed," he explains. "This makes people happy; it's all about World Cup."

ALSO READ: