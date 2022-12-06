Watch: Celebrations break out across Dubai streets, fan zones after Morocco makes history, enters World Cup quarters

Atlas Lions enter record books as they defeat former champions Spain 3-0

Videos: Abdul Karim, DMO

By Web Desk Published: Tue 6 Dec 2022, 11:30 PM

Jubilant fans across the UAE were seen celebrating Morocco’s historic win over Spain in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In what was billed to be the biggest game in Arab football history, the Atlas Lions rewrote the record books as they defeated former champions Spain 3-0 via penalties to reach the quarter-finals of football’s biggest tournament.

A large number of fans took to the streets of Dubai with flags to celebrate the team’s victory.

Loud cheering erupted in fan zones, restaurants and pubs as Hakimi scored the match-winning goal. Cars were seen parading on MBR Boulevard with horns blaring, as the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, paid tribute to the victory with a Morocco flag.

Morocco is the first Arab country to ever make it to the quater-finals stage in tournament.

