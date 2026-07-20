Watch: Boos as Trump, Infantino enter the field for World Cup trophy ceremony

Boos descended from the stands as US President Donald Trump and Fifa chief Gianni Infantino took to the field for the World Cup trophy ceremony at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday.

Spain beat defending champions Argentina 1-0 to win the title.





The boos had stopped when Trump and Infantino presented the players and coaches with their medals before they handed out the trophy.

Trump, who arrived at the stadium by helicopter, remained on the podium with the Spanish players after presenting the trophy and was invited to step aside as captain Rodri prepared to lift it in front of photographers.

However, he stayed on stage, moving to one side to stand alongside the players and applauding as they celebrated their World Cup triumph.

Trump was at the centre of the biggest controversy of the World Cup when he called Infantino to ask him to review a red card handed to US striker Folarin Balogun in a group-stage match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Balogun's one-game red-card ban was suspended, and he played against Belgium in the last 16, although the US lost 4-1.