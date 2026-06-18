Yirenkyi's last-gasp strike seals 1-0 victory for Ghana over Panama

Caleb Yirenkyi scored a stoppage-time winner to earn Ghana a 1-0 win over Panama in a chilly and lively World Cup game on Wednesday in which the African side were forced to play the second half without starting goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi.

After a lightning-quick counter-attack, Brandon Thomas-Asante charged forward before playing a precise pass into the area for Yirenkyi, who tapped home in the fifth minute of extra time for his first competitive international goal.

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"I got the ball in the box and I finished it there," Yirenkyi told reporters when asked what he remembers about the moment that sent the yellow-clad Ghana supporters into party mode.

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Panama, bolstered by a vociferous red-clad contingent of supporters, were energetic, purposeful and threatening in the final third while Ghana were unable to find their rhythm until the second half when the tables turned.

Despite dominating possession in the first half, Panama, whose only other appearance in the finals ended at the group stage in 2018, had nothing to show for their efforts and their loss left them with work to do.

"The result is painful, but that is because we deserved better," said Panama manager Thomas Christiansen. "We controlled the first half, but in the second half, we played their game a bit more. That's not how we wanted to play, but now is not the time for regrets."

Hydration break booed loudly in the rain

Ati Zigi was by far Ghana's best player in the first half, commanding his area impressively while his teammates were unable to manage a single attempt on the Panama goal, but he did not come out for the second half after a collision.

Shortly after a hydration break that was loudly booed by spectators as light rain fell, Panama threw everything they could at the Ghana goal but failed to find a way through.

Panama demanded a penalty after Cristian Martinez went down in the box but their claims that there was contact from Jerome Opoku did not convince the referee.

Ati Zigi receives treatment

Ati Zigi received treatment following a collision near the end of the first half and was replaced by Benjamin Asare when the game started to open up and Ghana found their stride.

Panama nearly opened the scoring in the 60th minute but Martinez lashed his attempt from close range into the side-netting from a tight angle and Jonas Adjetey almost scored for Ghana when he rose high to meet a cross with a header that forced a smart stop from Orlando Mosquera.

Thomas-Asante sent a gorgeous low cross into the box for Jordan Ayew but Panama defender Jiovany managed to poke it just wide of the post before the night's second hydration break was booed.

Immediately after the final whistle, Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz went to the pitch and signalled toward a section of his team's fans who were the loudest all evening.

"I am tired. This was a really intensive game," said Queiroz. "The wins in this World Cup are very expensive. Our players have shown they are ready to pay high prices for the win."

Ghana will look forward to having key midfielder Thomas Partey available for their June 23 match against England in Boston, and Panama meet Croatia in Toronto.