US World Cup cities seek millions of dollars promised by Fifa

Multiple US cities that hosted World Cup matches are seeking millions of dollars they believe world soccer's governing body Fifa promised them, The Athletic reported on Tuesday.

Four executives from World Cup cities, speaking anonymously, told the outlet that Fifa management told them they would each receive $1 million in "legacy" funds to build football-related infrastructure and support "social projects".

The Athletic reported that officials from the cities had requested the payments after Gianni Infantino, head of global football's governing body, announced such payments to host cities of the 2025 Club World Cup in the United States.

"According to four executives at US host city committees, all of whom asked to remain anonymous to protect relationships, Fifa management repeatedly assured the cities they would receive the same $1 million contribution towards legacy, despite no public statement ever being made by the organisation," The Athletic wrote.

"The four executives said this promise was made verbally by members of Fifa's senior management, and reiterated to cities in meetings, but it has not been paid, meaning several cities are now asking Fifa staff for updates on the payments."

The US cities of Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Kansas City, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Miami, Boston and New York/New Jersey were among the host venues for the World Cup held in the US, Canada and Mexico.

The 39-day tournament, expanded to 48 teams for the first time, has contributed to record Fifa revenues reportedly hitting $15 billion for the revenue cycle of 2023-26.

The report is the latest black mark for Infantino, who is under fire from European confederation Uefa and some of its counterparts, as well as some within Fifa, over his since-abandoned proposal to open the World Cup to private investment.