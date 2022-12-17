UAE: Tickets to Fifa World Cup finals being sold for up to Dh30,000

Sellers source the tickets through various channels, with some buying from those who were able to purchase passes but were not able to make the trip

People in Souq Waqif in Qatar put up signs to buy tickets for the Argentina-France World Cup finals. — Reuters

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sat 17 Dec 2022, 4:04 PM Last updated: Sat 17 Dec 2022, 4:13 PM

Tickets to the Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar tomorrow are being sold at exorbitant prices outside authorised channels, Khaleej Times has learnt.

A Dubai-based private seller said he is offering two tickets to the final match for a whopping Dh23,000. The Category 2 ticket has seen a lot of interest, according to the seller who wished to remain anonymous. “Yesterday, a friend of mine sold tickets of the same category for Dh30,000,” he said. “So there is a lot of demand for it.”

Most of these tickets are not sold on public platforms but rather through referrals, the resident said. The sellers source the tickets through various channels, with some buying from those who were able to purchase passes but were not able to make the trip.

According to the seller, he has seen demand from various quarters. “I have been approached many times especially by Emiratis and Indian expats,” he said. “Most of them are referred by friends.”

The Fifa World Cup final will take place on Sunday, December 18, between Argentina and current champions France at 7pm, UAE time. It will be a keenly awaited match, especially since Argentina’s Lionel Messi has announced that this will be his last World Cup.

According to the seller, who has sold tickets to previous matches as well, the demand dipped after Brazil crashed out of the tournament following their defeat to Croatia in the quarter-finals. “A lot of people were hoping for Brazil to advance,” he said. “However, when they lost, the demand for tickets dipped. It spiked again when Morocco made it to the semi-finals. Now, everyone is looking forward to the finals.”

He also said that he was approached by some European fans offering $2,500 for the tickets but he refused as he is confident he will get more for it. “I know there is demand,” he said. “I have some active enquiries. I am just waiting for the finer details to be finalised.”

