UAE ministry warns against illegal streaming ahead of World Cup final matches

As football fans around the world gear up for the World Cup final and the third-place play-off, the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism urged residents on Friday to watch the games only via licensed websites and platforms.

"Avoid sharing or re-broadcasting any content without permission to help protect intellectual property rights. Support your team and enjoy the matches responsibly," it said, calling on fans to avoid sharing illegal streaming links to watch the decisive matches.

Watching or sharing sports content from unauthorised sources in the UAE is a violation of intellectual property rights under the UAE Copyright Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 38 of 2021 on Copyright and Related Rights). The law imposes strict penalties for infringement, including fines ranging from Dh10,000 to Dh100,000, depending on the severity of the offence, which can be significantly higher in cases involving commercial piracy.

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In more serious violations, penalties may also include imprisonment, confiscation of equipment used for illegal distribution, and blocking of illegal streaming platforms.

World Cup broadcast rights in the Mena region are traditionally held by beIN Sports, which provides live coverage on television and digital platforms. Its streaming service TOD also offers online access to matches for subscribers in the region.

Where to watch in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

As reported previously by Khaleej Times, plenty of places in the UAE will air the matches via giant screens. In Abu Dhabi, fans can watch the games in fan zones and luxury lounges and cinemas.

In Dubai, too, whether fans are looking for a lively fan zone, a sports bar packed with supporters, or a premium dining experience with giant screens, the city has many options for every kind of football lover.