UAE: Fifa World Cup final to be streamed live for free; here's how to watch

Sunday’s trophy match between Argentina and France promises to be one of the most-watched sports events in history

Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022

News channel beIN SPORTS on Friday announced that it will be airing the Fifa World Cup finals between Argentina and France for free both on multiple platforms.

In a tweet, beIN Sports said fans will be able to catch the action on its free-to-air channel and its official YouTube page.

"Arabic coverage on beIN SPORTS MAX 1 and on the official beIN channel on YOUTUBE from 8pm Mecca time," it added.

Mohammad Al Subaie, CEO of beIN Mena, said: “The final of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 this Sunday will be a historic occasion for football, for the Arab World, and for beIN. For this reason, we are determined to make sure it is available to as many people who want to watch it as possible."

Ahead of the 6pm final match kick-off inside the iconic Lusail stadium, Arabic coverage will start at 8am (Makkah time) on beIN SPORTS’ free-to-air channel, beIN SPORTS MAX 1, and beIN SPORTS’ YouTube channel, with a series of shows and countdowns, before the in-studio build-up gets under way from 4pm to 2am (Makkah time) the following day.

"We started this tournament promising to provide an unrivalled viewing experience to football fans across the region and, with billions of people having tuned in so far, we can safely say we have succeeded in doing that. Now, with two games remaining, we are set to finish the tournament as we started, and cannot wait to witness – and broadcast – history as it is written.”

