Watch: UAE fans celebrate on streets after Egypt wins knockout match against Australia

Thousands of Egyptians across the UAE held their breath on Friday night as Hossam Abdelmaguid stepped up for the penalty shootout at the Fifa World Cup knockout match against Australia. It was the deciding moment after the two nations had drawn 2-2 and the penalty score read 2-3 in favour of Egypt.

The shot soared, the ball found the back of the net — and an explosion of sound erupted across cafes, homes and fan-pits in the UAE. This is the first time that the Pharoahs will be making it to the Fifa World Cup 16, with Mohamed Salah looking to take on Argentina's Lionel Messi. What followed were truly memorable displays of euphoria and Arab unity.

Khaleej Times journalists in Dubai and Ajman reported how fans in red jerseys poured out onto the streets at 1.30am, chanting, cheering, and dancing. On sidewalks, people sang, "Shemal yameen amalooha al masreyeen" (left and right, the Egyptians did it); on balconies, women let out the familiar, high-pitched trill called zaghrouta. Families — children included — were spotted participating in revelries despite the late hour.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On the roads, drivers honked and called out congratulations to strangers in the next lane as traffic moved slowly, while passengers unfurled and waved Egypt's red, white and black flag. Police vehicles were seen in multiple areas — especially outside cafés streaming the matches; however, as seen during similar high-octane sports events in the past, the presence of the authorities was primarily to regulate traffic and ensure that festivities didn’t get out of hand.

Watch how the spirit of the game brought strangers together in the video below:

An elated Egyptian expat Mohammed, who only offered his first name, told Khaleej Times that the celebration felt like he was back home. He added that it was important for the world to witness Arab excellence and talent at a global stage like the Fifa World Cup.

Another Dubai resident, who identified himself as Ahmed, noted it wasn't just Egyptians who were out celebrating. An Egyptian himself, he found it heartening that several other Arab and non-Arab nationals — including Filipino and Indian expats — were celebrating the unprecedented win, adding that the show of solidarity made him feel truly supported despite being away from home.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Indian expat and long-time UAE resident Annie said, "The post-match energy in the UAE was electric. The thing I remember most — apart from the many moments my family and I yelled at our TV — was how the match ended at 12.53am and, practically the next minute, Sheikh Mohammed had tweeted to say 'the joy of Arabs today is Egyptian'. I'm not Arab, but having lived here for three decades, I got what he meant... We all felt the same pride last night. It truly is a beautiful game, uniting people across nations."

Near the Ajman Corniche, the scene was no different. A Khaleej Times reporter who was out Friday evening recalls loud cheers and a cacophony of car horns, as flags soared through sunroofs and windows. Authorities gathered there too as traffic began to build, ensuring everyone got home safely.

By the time the streets finally quietened, the ball that hit the net hours earlier felt like it was still echoing through the horns, the balconies, and the strangers who celebrated like family for one night.

(With reporting inputs from Laraib Anwer, Karen Ann Monsy, and Waheed Abbas)