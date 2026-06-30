Tuchel defensive headache as England ready for DR Congo clash

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham produced the magic to carry England through to the World Cup knockout stages, but questions remain over the balance of Thomas Tuchel's squad.

The Three Lions face DR Congo on Wednesday in what they hope will be the first of five games leading to glory.

England are heavy favourites for the clash in Atlanta, but face a tough road to the final that could include facing Mexico on home soil, Brazil and Argentina if they are to end a 60-year wait to win a major tournament.

Former Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Tuchel was recruited by the English FA to get a team that has lost the past two finals of the European Championship over the line.

Evidence from the group stages has left many unconvinced that England have progressed from where they were under Tuchel's predecessor, Gareth Southgate.

The German was praised for his attacking substitutions in a thrilling 4-2 win over Croatia in England's opening game at the 2026 tournament.

But a dull 0-0 stalemate with Ghana followed and England needed moments of inspiration from Bellingham and Kane to break down a stubborn Panama in an unconvincing 2-0 victory as they topped their group.

"Huge impact," said Tuchel of the influence of Bellingham and Kane, who have five goals between them.

"That's what we need. That's what we want. That's why we pick them. They make us dangerous. They make us a top team and that's why our expectations are high."

Coming into the tournament, there were doubts over whether Bellingham would even be a certain starter following an injury-hit season at Real Madrid.

And there have been tensions between player and manager.

A year ago the England boss said even his own mother found some of Bellingham's antics "repulsive", though he subsequently apologised for that remark.

Already in his fourth major tournament at just 22, Bellingham has silenced any debate over whether he or Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers should start behind Kane after catching the eye in the United States.

"He's in a sweet spot after his injury, he is free again," said Tuchel. "He loves to play on this kind of stage."

Right-back a problem position

Whether the England boss can conjure the best out of the rest of his squad remains uncertain.

The decision to leave the creative talents of Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Morgan Gibbs-White at home has been further questioned after England's struggles against deep-lying defences.

Even more puzzling has been Tuchel's approach at right-back, which now appears a problem position.

The head coach decided against calling up another specialist when Tino Livramento was injured before England's first game.

The injury-prone Reece James is expected to miss the Congo clash with a hamstring strain.

Jarell Quansah, a centre-back by trade, started at right-back against Panama, but also had to be replaced due to an ankle twist.

Djed Spence looks likely to deputise in the position on Wednesday but the injury troubles have brought Tuchel's decision to overlook Real Madrid's Trent Alexander-Arnold into sharp focus.

The former Liverpool defender did not even get the call when Livramento was forced to withdraw, with Trevoh Chalobah called up instead -- bringing the number of centre-backs in the squad to six.

In midfield, a concern over Declan Rice has exposed a lack of midfield options.

Jordan Henderson, 36, is understood to be in the squad for his leadership qualities, but it meant there was no place for Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton after an impressive season.

Tuchel knows if things do not come good in the coming weeks, an avalanche of criticism is coming his way.

"We believe we will get better, and we will... it is no problem putting the work in and growing into a tournament like this," said the German.

"It is important now that we keep believing, focusing on what we can influence and every game will be different."