Trump's red card u-turn, disallowed goals: 9 viral Fifa World Cup 2026 controversies

The 2026 Fifa World Cup will be remembered not only for its unforgettable moments on the pitch but also for the controversies that captured global attention.

From disputed VAR decisions and heated player clashes to ticket price debates and unprecedented political interventions, the tournament proved football is more than just a game.

These are the moments that sparked the biggest debates of the tournament.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

1. VAR decisions spark outrage

Egypt’s late comeback defeat was overshadowed by a disallowed goal and a rejected penalty appeal after VAR reviews, prompting complaints from the Egyptian Football Association.

The Egyptian Football Association said several refereeing decisions lacked consistency and fairness and had a direct impact on the result. It later called for the officiating team to be removed from the rest of the tournament.

Head coach Hossam Hassan also criticised the refereeing, saying Egypt had been treated unfairly and suggesting some decisions favoured keeping Argentina and Lionel Messi in the competition.

2. Trump blurs line between politics and football

Another major controversy emerged in the World Cup after US President Donald Trump publicly intervened in a refereeing decision involving the American team.

Trump said he had asked Fifa president Gianni Infantino to review the red card shown to US striker Folarin Balogun, describing it as a "horrible" decision.

He insisted he had only requested a review and was not pressuring Fifa, later praising the governing body's decision to overturn the suspension.

His involvement drew criticism from football figures, who argued that political leaders should not interfere in sporting decisions.

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp was among those who criticised the move, saying: "This is our sport, not theirs," and warning that any political involvement in Fifa's disciplinary process would undermine the integrity of the game.

3. Levi's viral marketing stunt explained

Fifa covered sponsor logos at World Cup stadiums, but brands turned it into a marketing opportunity.

Fifa took steps to remove non-official branding from World Cup venues, temporarily renaming all 15 host stadiums across North America that carry commercial names.

At Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, renamed “San Francisco Bay Area Stadium” for the tournament, large white coverings were placed over Levi’s logos inside and outside the venue.

Rather than ignore the unusual move, Levi’s turned it into a viral marketing campaign. The company changed its Instagram profile picture to a covered version of its logo and extended the campaign to stores around the world, placing similar white coverings over shopfront signs in cities including Paris, London, Brazil, Mexico and Hong Kong.

Fifa’s decision is aimed at protecting its official sponsors, which pay hundreds of millions of dollars for exclusive partnerships and the right to associate their brands with the tournament.

4. Iran competes in US amid backdrop of conflict

Iran’s World Cup campaign ended in heartbreak as they narrowly missed out on a historic first-ever place in the knockout stage.

The team’s journey was already making headlines before a ball was kicked, as Iran became the first side to play a World Cup match on US soil while the two countries remain locked in conflict, according to Reuters.

Visa restrictions and diplomatic tensions forced Iran to travel from its base in Mexico for all three group-stage matches in the US, with players facing strict entry and departure rules.

Captain Mehdi Taremi described the situation as a logistical “disaster”, while coach Amir Ghalenoei said the team felt “oppressed”.

5. Astonishing ticket prices

The 2026 World Cup build-up has been overshadowed by controversy over ticket prices, with fans criticising what they described as record-high costs.

Fifa's initial ticket prices, revealed by The Athletic in October, were the highest in World Cup history, with every ticket category costing more than comparable seats at previous tournaments.

A New York Times analysis of World Cup ticket costs found that fans could spend anywhere from $19,256 to attend more than 10 matches, while a three-match package could cost around $5,619.

Fifa defended the pricing, saying it reflected the North American sports market and would help generate funds for football development worldwide.

However, many fans pushed back, calling the prices "astonishing" and "unacceptable", while Football Supporters Europe described them as a "monumental betrayal" of the tournament's traditions.

Despite the backlash, Fifa continued raising ticket prices, with seats for the Spain-Argentina final at New York New Jersey Stadium exceeding $10,000, making it one of the most expensive sporting events ever held in the United States, according to Reuters.

6. Hydration breaks spark fan backlash

Announced in December 2025, Fifa introduced mandatory three-minute hydration breaks in each half at the 2026 World Cup to help protect players from extreme heat during the North American summer.

Introduced as a player safety measure, the breaks quickly became one of the tournament's most debated changes as they were filled with advertisements, drawing boos from fans who felt football was being reshaped to fit a US-style format.

Previously, referees could call for hydration or cooling breaks during matches played in high temperatures, but the decision was left to officials, and the pauses typically lasted around 90 seconds, much shorter than the mandatory three-minute breaks introduced at the World Cup.

7. Iran vs Egypt pride match

If you thought the World Cup was only about football, think again.

The tournament also became a stage for wider cultural and political debates. One of the biggest controversies came when fans were allowed to bring rainbow flags as Egypt faced Iran in Seattle's designated "Pride Match" on June 27, despite objections from both nations.

The match, held during Pride weekend, was branded the Pride Match by Seattle’s local organising committee before December’s draw paired the teams.

Egypt and Iran raised concerns, with Egypt’s Football Association saying the event conflicted with its values.

The Iranian Football Federation also stressed that no ceremonies or promotional activities ‘associated with this movement’ should have taken place inside the stadium, according to media reports.

Fifa defended its position, saying that the World Cup is “an inclusive event that welcomes people from all backgrounds” and allowing rainbow flags inside the stadium.

8. Mbappé targeted in off-pitch racism

Madame Celeste Amarilla,

Vous Ãªtes une femme mÃ©prisable et indigne de sa fonction.

Vous ne reprÃ©sentez pas le Paraguay, ce pays qui a transpirÃ© la passion et lâhonneur tout au long de la compÃ©tition. Par votre inconscience et votre racisme dÃ©complexÃ©, le monde entier a dÃ©jÃ â¦ pic.twitter.com/EnYmgQXvPL — Kylian MbappÃ© (@KMbappe) July 6, 2026

France captain Kylian Mbappé has criticised a Paraguayan senator for making racist remarks against him after Paraguay's World Cup exit, calling her comments "despicable".

Mbappé scored the decisive penalty as France beat Paraguay 1-0 in a heated match in Philadelphia on July 5 to reach the quarter-finals.

Following the defeat, Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla posted a series of racist comments on X, targeting Mbappé with insults about his heritage and nationality and criticising him in a post that drew widespread backlash.

She went further, saying Paraguay's players should have slapped him after the match.

Mbappé responded by condemning her remarks and defending both himself and Paraguay's players, saying her comments did not represent the country or the team's efforts at the tournament.

The French Football Federation (FFF) said it would take legal action, describing the remarks as "utterly abhorrent and unacceptable".

9. Post-final clash: Paredes grabs Spain player's throat

Spain's 1-0 World Cup final victory over Argentina ended in ugly scenes as celebrations were overshadowed by a heated post-match confrontation involving players from both sides.

Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes and Spain defender Eric Garcia were at the centre of the incident, with tensions boiling over near midfield after the final whistle.

Videos circulating online appeared to show Paredes grabbing Garcia by the throat before the confrontation escalated into a scuffle involving players, substitutes and coaching staff.

Fifa has appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to investigate the post-match clash, with no timeline given for when the probe will conclude.