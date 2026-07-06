Trump confirms he asked Fifa chief to review red card; calls referee 'very suspect'

Trump said the incident that got Balogun the red card was simply a case of two athletes colliding, and he raised questions about the fairness of the referee who called the foul

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 6 Jul 2026, 7:04 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he asked Fifa chief Gianni Infantino to review a red-card foul against USA striker Folarin Balogun and that he did not think the foul called by the "horrible" referee was fair.

"All I did was ask for a review because I didn't think it was a foul," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Recommended For You

Abu Dhabi court orders company to pay employee over Dh875,700 in unpaid salaries

Abu Dhabi court orders company to pay employee over Dh875,700 in unpaid salaries

Woman in Dubai jailed, fined for making digital payments with another person's bank card

Woman in Dubai jailed, fined for making digital payments with another person's bank card

Iran official says revenge for leader's killing priority despite negotiations

Iran official says revenge for leader's killing priority despite negotiations

Oil tanker hit by 'unidentified projectile' in Strait of Hormuz: Maritime agency

Oil tanker hit by 'unidentified projectile' in Strait of Hormuz: Maritime agency

7-year-old Emirati boy dies in tragic road accident during family holiday in Tunisia

7-year-old Emirati boy dies in tragic road accident during family holiday in Tunisia

 

The unprecedented move has thrust Fifa's disciplinary process into the global spotlight and prompted an angry response from Belgium, who play the US on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Trump said the incident that got Balogun the red card was simply a case of two athletes colliding, and he raised questions about the fairness of the referee who called the foul.

"I saw the play," Trump said. "That wasn't a foul. That wasn't even an infraction. That was two guys running whole speed that happened to crash into each other."

He said Fifa made a "really brilliant decision" to suspend the red card. "I think the referee's call was horrible," he said.

Trump said all he did was ask for a review. "I didn't tell them what to do. I can't tell them what to do," he said.

He said it was important for Team USA to have its best players on the field.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Iran official says revenge for leader's killing priority despite negotiations

2

Abu Dhabi court orders company to pay employee over Dh875,700 in unpaid salaries

3

Woman in Dubai jailed, fined for making digital payments with another person's bank card

4

Fire breaks out at restaurant on Sheikh Zayed Road, cooling operations underway

5

Oil tanker hit by 'unidentified projectile' in Strait of Hormuz: Maritime agency