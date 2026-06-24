Trump to attend Fifa final, present World Cup trophy

Fifa president Gianni Infantino confirmed plans to include president Donald Trump in the trophy presentation ceremonies at the World Cup Final during an interview with Fox and Friends on Tuesday morning.

"We will be together with the president, enjoying the final, and handing the trophy to the winner— of course, together," Infantino said.

Asked to clarify that he and Trump would present the trophy together at the match on July 19 in East Rutherford, NJ, Infantino added, "Of course. We are together all the time."

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Trump notably participated in the ceremony at last year's Club World Cup final when Chelsea defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 at the same venue.

He remained on stage as Chelsea lifted the trophy. Later, the trophy was spotted in the Oval Office, with Chelsea reportedly having received a replica version.

According to The Athletic, citing FIFA sources, Infantino has been aiming to attend as many matches as possible at the tournament. So far, that's been up to two a day. Trump has yet to attend any matches in this year's World Cup.