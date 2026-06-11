The woman on Messi's back: Know the story behind World Cup icon's success

When 88,000 people turned up at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama, on Tuesday night for a World Cup warm-up game between defending champions Argentina and Iceland, all eyes were fixed on the Argentine dugout.

Will Lionel Messi, who is recovering from hamstring fatigue, get a few minutes to test his fitness?

The stadium erupted when Messi was brought on in the 72nd minute, with the magician immediately making an impact as his first touch led to a penalty.

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Messi scored and also played a role in the team’s third goal for a comprehensive win over the Europeans.

As the players swapped shirts after the final whistle, Messi was seemingly surprised after a young Iceland player approached him.

It was Daníel Guðjohnsen, a 20-year-old striker, whose father, Eiður Guðjohnsen, was Messi’s teammate when the Argentine was a teenage prodigy at Barcelona.

Messi was pleasantly surprised to learn that he had just played an international match against the son of his former Barcelona teammate.

“He told me he was Gudjohnsen’s son. I remember seeing him, being with his father at some training session. But I didn’t remember him because he was too young,” Messi told reporters moments after hugging Daníel.

What caught the eye during Messi’s interaction with Daníel was not just the humility of the iconic footballer, but also the tattoo depicting a woman on the Argentine’s upper left back.

As the 38-year-old shook hands with Daníel, the camera zoomed in, offering a clear view of the portrait tattooed on Messi’s upper back.

The lifelike image of his mother, Celia María Cuccittini, featuring her hair and facial expression, is a moving tribute to the woman who made the difficult decision to let her son move thousands of miles across the Atlantic when he was a teenager.

Messi was only 13 when he left his mother and siblings in Argentina to join his father, Jorge, in Barcelona, hoping to become a professional footballer.

Born with a growth hormone deficiency in Rosario, Messi needed expensive treatment to ensure normal development.

Despite his phenomenal performances on the field, no club in Argentina, including River Plate, one of the biggest South American clubs, agreed to pay for his treatment.

It was then that the Messi family decided to send him to Barcelona, where he earned a trial, scored five goals in a match against older and bigger boys who simply could not cope with his speed and trickery.

The stunned Barcelona youth team coaches were so desperate to get him on board that the first contract was signed on a napkin of the club canteen.

The formal contract was signed later as Barcelona took complete responsibility for the treatment Messi required to grow.

So the 13-year-old stayed back with his father in Barcelona, without his mum, Celia María, by his side as he started training with the Barca youth team while taking growth hormone injections every night.

The tattoo on Messi’s body is not just a portrait of Celia María — it’s a powerful tribute to a mother who had to make big sacrifices to see her son grow into a legendary footballer.

Now Celia María runs the Lionel Messi Foundation, which helps vulnerable children across the world, providing them with healthcare, education and opportunities to pursue their sporting dreams.

Daniel fulfilled a dream on Tuesday night by playing against Messi, his father's former teammate, and then embracing him at the final whistle.

In the background, the stadium’s music system was playing ‘Muchachos’, the cult fan song of the Argentina team, which captures the spirit of the country’s beautiful obsession with football.

As the 38-year-old prepares again to carry the weight of Argentina’s World Cup expectations on his shoulders, pay attention to Messi’s bare back after the end of each match.

When the camera zooms in while he swaps shirts with a rival player, Celia María’s portrait tattooed on his upper back will remind you of a journey undertaken by a vulnerable teenager who went on to paint some of the greatest masterpieces the football world has ever seen.