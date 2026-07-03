Switzerland beat Algeria 2-0 to move into World Cup last 16

The effervescent Johan Manzambi created the first goal in Vancouver, surging down the left wing before crossing for Breel Embolo to tap in

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 3 Jul 2026, 10:00 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Switzerland moved into the last 16 of the World Cup with a controlled 2-0 win against Algeria on Thursday.

The Swiss will face the winners of Friday's tie between Colombia and Ghana.

Recommended For You

Trump says US held 'very good' meetings in Doha; Iran declares talks concluded

Trump says US held 'very good' meetings in Doha; Iran declares talks concluded

Pakistan PM to attend funeral of Iran's former Supreme Leader

Pakistan PM to attend funeral of Iran's former Supreme Leader

US-Iran talks to continue after Iran supreme leader Khamenei's funeral: Qatar

US-Iran talks to continue after Iran supreme leader Khamenei's funeral: Qatar

Iranian attacks 'never random nor incidental': Bahrain at UNSC

Iranian attacks 'never random nor incidental': Bahrain at UNSC

Supreme leader's body arrives at Tehran religious complex for funeral: State media

Supreme leader's body arrives at Tehran religious complex for funeral: State media

 

The effervescent Johan Manzambi created the first goal in Vancouver, surging down the left wing before crossing for Breel Embolo to tap in.

Dan Ndoye slotted in the second within a minute of the restart after half-time, controlling Rafik Belghali's weak clearance and shooting through a crowd of players.

Algeria 'keeper Luca Zidane was unable to get a strong enough hand to the ball on a bitterly disappointing night for the north Africans.

Algeria join Ivory Coast, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal and South Africa as African teams to be knocked out so far at the last-32 stage. Only Morocco have progressed.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Iranian attacks 'never random nor incidental': Bahrain at UNSC

2

Second UAE Lottery winner hits Dh30 million jackpot

3

Trump says US held 'very good' meetings in Doha; Iran declares talks concluded

4

Indian passport services in UAE hit by delay amid contract battle in Delhi courts

5

Dubai to cut Sheikh Zayed Road travel time by 51% with new First Al Khail Street corridor