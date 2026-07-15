Spain recapture 2010 spirit after France masterclass in World Cup

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente said his side had revived the spirit of their 2010 World Cup triumph after a commanding 2-0 win over France on Tuesday sent them into the final and left them one victory from a second global title.

Spain, who won their first World Cup 16 years ago, neutralised a France attack that had scored 16 goals before the semifinal and had been regarded as one of the tournament's most dangerous. France did not manage a shot on target until after the 80-minute mark.

"The message was that we were up against one of the best teams in the world, but that they were up against the best team in the world," De la Fuente told a press conference.

"These players show commitment, solidarity and talent. They make the difficult look easy. They have talent and the right attitude towards life and sport.

"I see a happy dressing room and a nation behind us. We've recaptured the spirit of 2010. The character of this team is evident in the fact that those who didn't play have stayed behind to train after the match."

De la Fuente praised a squad he said had been built on humility, shared purpose and the absence of egos, saying Spain's strength came from everyone moving in the same direction.

"I believe the most important thing is knowing how to choose your travelling companions. If you make the wrong choice of travelling companions, you could end up with a problem," he said.

"We know that this team — not just the players, but everyone who makes up the squad — works towards a common goal, with the same enthusiasm, and we are ordinary, generous people who seek the common good before our own individual interests."

Spain, who won Euro 2024, have now equalled Italy's record of 37 consecutive unbeaten matches, but De la Fuente said his players still had room to grow.

"This team never ceases to amaze me. The scope for improvement is endless," he said. "It was a labour of love, a process. It was about reaching the crucial moment in the best possible shape."

De la Fuente said he would like to face Argentina in the final because of his close friendship with manager Lionel Scaloni, while also praising England and describing the other semifinal as a match that "could easily be the World Cup final".

"I don't believe in the idea that finals are there to be won. They're there to be enjoyed," he said. "What's to come could be the icing on the cake."

Spain's early dominance got its reward in the 20th minute, though, when a hopeful cross by Marc Cucurella flew across the penalty area.

Lucas Digne didn't get enough purchase on his attempted headed clearance and as the Aston Villa player instinctively swung out a leg he kicked Yamal, sending the Barcelona star crashing to the turf.

El Salvadoran referee Ivan Barton pointed immediately to the spot and after a brief delay as French players loitered, Oyarzabal stepped up to sweep in a spot-kick that beat the dive of French goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

France's rocky start got worse after 31 minutes when key central defender William Saliba hobbled off with an injury to be replaced by Maxence Lacroix.

Spain almost doubled their lead with a sublime passing move on 38 minutes when wonderful interplay on the edge of the area sliced open France's defence, with Dayot Upamecano's block denying Fabian Ruiz.

France enjoyed their best spell in the closing minutes of the first half and only excellent anticipation from Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon denied Mbappe after Rabiot's clever through ball.

Spain though reasserted themselves at the start of the second half and Deschamps' failure to adjust France's tactics again left the Spanish midfield in charge.

On 58 minutes, Spain struck the hammer blow. Porro and Olmo worked a sensational one-two on the edge of the area that sent Porro through and the Tottenham defender clipped a fine finish past Maignan.

Only a fractional offside decision denied Spain a third goal in the 61st minute, when Lamal had the ball in the net.

Deschamps made a flurry of substitutions but France were unable to penetrate Spain's smothering defence, their best chance coming when Mbappe's shot was blocked at the near post by Simon.

French frustration was symbolised by Mbappe in the closing minutes, booked for following through on Simon as Spain closed out the victory.