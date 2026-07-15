Spain reach World Cup 2026 final after 2-0 win against France

Spain trumped France at the first semi-final match of this year's World Cup at Dallas Stadium to advance to the finals on July 19.

The blockbuster clash shattered France's hopes of a third consecutive finals appearance as La Roja's structured play locked down Kylian Mbappé and the French attack.

In the 22nd minute, Spanish teenager Lamine Yamal drew a foul in the box from Lucas Digne. Mikel Oyarzabal stepped up and converted the penalty to put Spain up 1-0, marking the first time France has trailed in this entire World Cup.

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Spain took command through their positional play after an even start, limiting France's chances and controlling the tempo.

France's defensive woes worsened in the 29th minute when William Saliba departed in the first half of the semi-final at Arlington, Texas, with an undisclosed injury.

Saliba was replaced by Maxence Lacroix in the 30th minute.

Pedro Porro doubled the lead in the 58th minute after a one-two with Dani Olmo sent him through to finish past Mike Maignan.

Coach Didier Deschamps threw on Theo Hernandez and Rayan Cherki after the second hydration break in a desperate bid to get back into the match. But France could not find a way back into the game against solid opponents who refused to yield.

Spain, World Cup winners in 2010, will seek their second title against England or Argentina at New York/New Jersey Stadium on Sunday.

France had reached the past two World Cup finals, winning in 2018 in Russia and losing on penalties to Lionel Messi's Argentina four years ago in Qatar in an epic final despite a hat-trick from Mbappe.

[With inputs from Reuters]