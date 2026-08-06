South Korea police raid football association over Hong appointment process

His appointment came under scrutiny after the KFA abandoned a months-long search involving foreign candidates and appointed him following a brief meeting

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 6 Aug 2026, 2:11 PM
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Seoul police raided the Korea Football Association (KFA) offices on Thursday as part of an "obstruction of business" investigation into the appointment of former coach Hong Myung-bo, police told Reuters.

The KFA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

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Hong returned as national team coach in 2024 after a previous spell in charge from 2013 to 2014.

His appointment came under scrutiny after the KFA abandoned a months-long search involving foreign candidates and appointed him following a brief meeting.

The issue resurfaced after South Korea's disappointing World Cup campaign, which ended in a group-stage exit.

At a parliamentary hearing last month, Hong rejected suggestions by lawmakers that he had received special treatment in his appointment, while taking responsibility for South Korea's failure at the tournament.

South Korea's sports ministry said in October 2024 that the KFA breached its own rules in the appointments of both Hong and former coach Juergen Klinsmann, finding that the technical director's meeting with Hong did not constitute a proper interview.

However, it found no evidence of illegal conduct and did not order Hong's contract to be cancelled.

Police had already been investigating complaints alleging improper interference in Hong's appointment before the World Cup.

No criminal findings have been announced against Hong or KFA officials.

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